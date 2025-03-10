Clinton Woman Indicted, Accused of Abusing Vulnerable Adult
ANDERSON COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained an indictment for a Clinton woman accused of abusing a vulnerable adult in her care.
In September 2024, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI agents began investigating allegations of abuse involving a patient at a residential facility in Oak Ridge. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Tara Theresa Williams (DOB: 10/16/70), who was employed as a caregiver, physically abused the patient.
Last week, the Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Tara Theresa Williams (DOB: 10/16/70) with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $10,782,912 for federal Fiscal Year 2024-2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,594,302 for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, is funded by the State of Tennessee.
