Clinton Woman Indicted, Accused of Abusing Vulnerable Adult

ANDERSON COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained an indictment for a Clinton woman accused of abusing a vulnerable adult in her care.

In September 2024, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI agents began investigating allegations of abuse involving a patient at a residential facility in Oak Ridge. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Tara Theresa Williams (DOB: 10/16/70), who was employed as a caregiver, physically abused the patient.

Last week, the Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Tara Theresa Williams (DOB: 10/16/70) with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

