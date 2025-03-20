3 Keys Visionary Art to Launch March 28, 2025: A Transformative Approach to Emotional Healing with Symbols & Light Codes

Clear hidden blocks intuitively with 3 magical Keys

Toronto, Canada – 3 Keys Visionary Art introduces a revolutionary 9-minute visual meditation that uses symbols infused with light to clear blocks intuitively.

Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.” — Carl Jung

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Keys Visionary Art , the innovative healing modality, is set to launch, offering a revolutionary path to emotional healing and inner transformation. Created by intuitive artist and Entrepreneur, Kristin Holmgren , 3 Keys Visionary Art utilizes unique symbolic ‘Keys’ infused with powerful healing rays of light—known as light codes—designed to transform hidden emotional wounds and break down 'walls' in your psyche in 9 minutes.Kristin's work is inspired by the understanding that deeply held emotional wounds can create hidden "walls" in the psyche, limiting one’s growth and connection to their soul path. The three symbols, or Keys, work together to access these “walls” and break them down faster than traditional methods. Through a unique 9-minute visual meditation , viewers are guided to connect with each Key's specific healing energy. This guided meditation is designed to open doors intuitively where hidden emotions, childhood wounds, patterns, self-limiting beliefs and stuck energy reside. With each Key, users experience a multi-layered healing journey that gently reveals, purifies, and releases stuck energy, facilitating more efficient transformation than traditional methods.The 3 Keys Explained:The 1st Key: "Unlocks the Door" - This initial key triggers unhealed wounds and trauma to surface gently, creating space for healing to begin.The 2nd Key: "Radiates Healing Light" - The second key penetrates the psyche, purifying stagnant energy and clearing away mental and emotional blockages that have formed over time.The 3rd Key: "Cuts Ties and Aligns" - Finally, this key severs connections to past trauma, aligning the individual with their highest self and soul purpose.3 Keys Visionary Art is now available to a global audience, inviting individuals everywhere to experience a revolutionary method for healing past trauma. Using three powerful healing symbols, this innovative tool effortlessly opens doors to hidden emotional wounds, helping to peel back the layers of “walls” built by self-limiting beliefs, patterns, and stories. Each 3 Keys Visionary Art session serves as a ‘one-stop’ tool for deep emotional cleansing and purification, offering a spiritual gateway to self-improvement, self-awareness, and emotional freedom.Kristin: I created 3 Keys as a way to heal my own past trauma. It’s only been in the last few years that I’ve seen its potential to become something bigger—a groundbreaking therapeutic tool to offer to the world.AVAILABILITYKristin is offering her healing meditations on her platform via subscription globally. 3 Keys Visionary Art can be accessed through her website and on various social media platforms, where she shares insights and further guidance on using the Keys effectively.To celebrate the launch, the first 200 members will receive a 20% discount on an annual membership.For more information or to experience 3 Keys Visionary Art, visit 3keysvisionaryart.com or follow Instagram/3keysvisionaryart or Facebook/3keysvisionaryart.ABOUT KRISTINKristin Holmgren is a Toronto-based intuitive artist and clear channel specializing in art that channels healing energy and light codes. Known for her unique blend of artistic intuition and spiritual insight, she is guided to help individuals realize emotional freedom and alignment with their true selves.Contact Information:Kristin HolmgrenFounder: 3 Keys Visionary Art, Divinart and Soul SignaturesEmail: kristin@divinart.studioWebsite: 3keysvisionaryart.com | divinart.studio

3 Keys Visionary Art - What If - Promo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.