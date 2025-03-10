FLEOA Supports Honorary Secret Service Member, DJ Daniels

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 4, 2025, President Donald Trump appeared at the United States Capitol for a joint Congressional address to lay out his vision for our country and to tell the stories of everyday Americans.One of those stories involved an outstanding young man, DJ Daniels, a 13-year-old from Texas who has fought a valiant fight with cancer. Mathew Silverman, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ), met DJ several years ago when then-FBI Director Christopher Wray swore him in as an honorary FBI agent. DJ also attended the FLEOA National Convention in 2023 where he was sworn in by the US Marshals Director, made an honorary FLEOA member and was sworn into many other federal agencies. DJ is an outstanding young man and is mature beyond his years.“DJ’s story is one of incredible resilience,” Silverman said. “Diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and given only six months to live–over six years ago–he never let his condition define him. His biggest dream was to become a police officer. Though he knew it wasn’t possible in the traditional sense, DJ made it his mission to honor and uplift law enforcement, portraying officers as the heroes they are.”DJ has won over the hearts of police officers nationwide, starting in Houston, where he was sworn in and given uniforms. DJ proudly wears the police uniforms, and Silverman said he knew he “had to help him reach his goal of being sworn into the most law enforcement agencies in the world.” As part of an outreach mission, Silverman, along with the FLEOA and the Carabinieri, the Italian national police, arranged for DJ and his family to go to Italy. There, DJ was sworn in as an honorary Carabinieri, an unforgettable experience for DJ and his family.On Tuesday night, President Trump announced that DJ would be sworn in as a member of the United States Secret Service.“Seeing DJ and his father on stage while President Trump spoke was heartwarming,” Silverman said. “And when Secret Service Director Sean Curran swore DJ in, I got chills. DJ’s journey is far from over–he will continue being a passionate advocate and a fierce ally of law enforcement.”One of DJ’s dreams is to meet Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd, one of his heroes. “DJ Has long dreamed of meeting him, but it hasn’t happened yet,” Silverman said. “My hope is that Sheriff Judd will step up and make that dream a reality.”“DJ is a living example of courage, perseverance, and the power of unwavering belief,” Silverman continued. “He teaches us all to keep fighting, to keep living with purpose, and to never give up–no matter the odds.“DJ, thank you for standing with men and women in law enforcement. We will always have your back.”###FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

