Childcare Operators Summit 2025: Empowering Childcare Excellence Through Education and Collaboration

The Churcher Group, Expert Guidance for Childcare Businesses

Inaugural event designed to unite childcare operators, educators, and industry professionals to transform early education across Alberta

We are excited to see a vibrant community of childcare operators forming across Alberta and Canada.” — Krystal Churcher, Founder, The Churcher Group

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Churcher Group is pleased to unveil the inaugural Childcare Operators Summit on March 21, 2025, at Southview Alliance Church, Calgary. This event is set to be a cornerstone gathering for childcare operators, dayhome educators, and industry professionals navigating the rapidly evolving childcare landscape.With significant investment in childcare over the past three years, Alberta has seen an influx of new daycares, dayhomes, and childcare services. However, this rapid growth has left many operators facing challenges in accessing support and resources. From day-to-day administration to operational management and leadership in human resources, operators are often navigating complex demands without adequate guidance.Recognizing this pressing need, the Childcare Operators Summit 2025 aims to bridge the gap by fostering a supportive community of childcare operators across Alberta and Canada. This event will provide professional development opportunities, expert-led workshops, and strategic coaching to enhance the quality of care for families and children, while elevating the professionalism of the sector.Partnering with the Association of Childcare Entrepreneurs (ACE), the Summit will feature:> Seminars and Expert Speakers featuring industry leaders, including:- Andrea Mrozek, Senior Fellow, Cardus- Rich Lee, President & COO, Greenstone Construction- Krystal Churcher, Founder, The Churcher Group Inc.- Laura Bancroft, Founder, ChildFriendly; and- Lea Blust (Early Childhood Education, Bow Valley College.> Professional Workshops designed to equip operators with the latest tools and strategies for effective leadership and operational excellence.> Resource Marketplace showcasing vendors and services tailored to the childcare sector.> Registration Fair to connect parents with local childcare options.> Play Zone for children, ensuring a family-friendly environment.> Hiring Fair dedicated to educators entering the field, promoting workforce development in early childhood education."We are excited to see a vibrant community of childcare operators forming across Alberta and Canada. Our goal is to ensure they have access to the professional development, workshops, and coaching needed to provide high-quality care and build the professionalism of the sector," said Krystal Churcher, Founder of The Churcher Group Inc.The Childcare Operators Summit 2025 is an essential event for current operators, educators, and those considering entering the childcare sector. It’s an opportunity to learn, connect, and grow in a supportive, resource-rich environment.Event Details: Date: Friday, March 21, 2025Location: Southview Alliance Church, 20200 Walden Blvd SE, CalgaryFor more information and to register, visit www.churchergroup.com/cos-2025 We invite media representatives to join us at the Childcare Operators Summit 2025 and help us spotlight the vital role childcare operators play in supporting families and communities across Alberta. For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact us directly.

