Alter Agents expands leadership and research team to support continued growth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alter Agents, a full-service strategic market research consultancy, is pleased to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of Matt Kischer-Sallman as Research Director and Jess Largent as Senior Research Manager. These appointments reflect the company’s ongoing growth, having increased its staff by 30% in the past year to support the growing demand for its custom research solutions.

As Research Director, Kischer-Sallman will lead research strategy, mentor teams, and strengthen client partnerships, leveraging his decade of experience in aligning research and strategy to deliver measurable impact. Largent, as Senior Research Manager, will focus on executing client projects and delivering high-quality insights that tell data-driven stories. Together, they will enhance Alter Agents’ ability to provide compelling, actionable research that empowers brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt and Jess to the Alter Agents family,” said Rebecca Brooks, CEO of Alter Agents. “Building a strong, well-rounded research team isn’t just about skills—it’s about culture, collaboration, and shared values. Their deep expertise not only strengthens our ability to deliver transformative insights but also enhances the supportive, team-first culture that defines Alter Agents.”

With a career spanning multiple industries and methodologies, Kischer-Sallman has successfully led research initiatives that have shaped marketing and business strategies for top brands such as LEGO, Macy’s, Pep Boys, and Verizon. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Global Insights at VICE Media, where he spearheaded major research projects exploring cultural shifts, consumer trust, and audience engagement. His expertise extends to UX research, brand storytelling, and thought leadership, with a proven ability to increase audience retention and engagement. He holds a master’s degree in Global Marketing Communications and Advertising from Emerson College and a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Butler University. He is based in New York.

With over 15 years of experience in market research, Largent has built a strong track record in project management, data analysis, and research execution. She joins Alter Agents after spending 12 years at Ipsos, where she advanced to Senior Research Manager, overseeing large-scale research initiatives across multiple industries. Prior to that, she held roles at Synovate, where she developed expertise in data collection, quality assurance, and project management. Her ability to blend analytical rigor with creative problem-solving makes her a valuable addition to the team. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is passionate about uncovering the human stories behind the data. She is based in Chicago.

The addition of Kischer-Sallman and Largent comes at a time of strong growth for Alter Agents, as the firm continues to evolve its offerings and expand its capabilities to meet the complex market research and insights needs of its clients.

For more information about Alter Agents and its research capabilities, visit www.alteragents.com.

About Alter Agents

Alter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy reimagining research in an era of shifting decision-making. Deep creative thinking and innovative solutions help Alter Agents’ clients understand consumer needs. The Alter Agents team believes that research must adapt to help brands overcome challenges brought by trends like shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism. The company’s immersive approach and unique methodology has helped brands such as Snapchat, YouTube, Audacy, Viking Cruises, Pinterest, and more gain powerful,

actionable insights. More at www.alteragents.com.



