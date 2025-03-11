Heslop & Kaiser Launches an Italian Handcrafted Gin Inspired by Tradition
Crafted in Italy, the new Heslop & Kaiser Gin blends traditional botanicals with a distinctive character, celebrating Italian craftsmanship and heritage.
Rooted in Italian heritage, H&K Gin is crafted with carefully selected botanicals that reflect the country’s diverse landscapes and flavors. The recipe, developed by Paolo Esopi and his son Tobia Esopi, combines Tuscan juniper, Karst region herbs, Italian olive leaves, and Sichuan pepper, creating a gin that is aromatic, fresh, and elegantly dry.
Each batch is produced in small quantities, ensuring meticulous attention to detail in every bottle. Heslop & Kaiser follows traditional Italian distillation methods, blending family knowledge with innovation to achieve a spirit that embodies authenticity and quality.
"Italy has a long history of botanical spirits, and we wanted to create a gin that represents our roots," says Paolo Esopi, co-founder of Heslop & Kaiser. "H&K Gin brings together classic Italian ingredients and craftsmanship, making it a true expression of our heritage."
As the demand for authentic Italian spirits grows globally, Heslop & Kaiser continues to strengthen its reputation for quality and innovation. H&K Gin is now available for industry professionals and gin enthusiasts seeking a distinctive, Italian-made spirit.
For more information, product details, or media inquiries, please contact:
📧 mrktng@heslopkaiser.it
📍 Heslop & Kaiser – Trieste, Italy
Sara De Franza
Heslop Kaiser
mrktng@heslopkaiser.it
