MEAGAN GOOD, TATYANA ALI, NZINGA BLAKE, DEIONDRA SANDERS & MORE ATTEND 2025 LEADHER AWARDS PRESENTED BY RBC

In Celebration of International Women’s Day, Influential Women from Around the World Were Honored at the 2025 LEADHER Awards, Presented by RBC

OTTAWA, OTTAWA, CANADA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Equal Chance Foundation and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) proudly hosted the 2025 LEADHER Awards, a night dedicated to recognizing women who are breaking barriers and challenging norms across business, technology, media, sports, education, and humanitarian work.More than just a celebration of excellence, this year’s LEADHER Awards underscored a deep commitment to social impact. Proceeds from the event will support UNICEF and contribute to the establishment of a reproductive care home in Canada for homeless pregnant Black women—a testament to the power of collective action in uplifting vulnerable communities.Hosted by Deiondra Sanders (TV Personality Daughter of Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders) and Gwen Madiba (Co-Founder Equal Chance Foundation), the event brought together notable guests including Meagan Good, Tatyana Ali, NLE Choppa, Barkue Tubman-Zawol, Nzinga Blake, Deiondra Sanders and more. The evening was filled with inspiring speeches, powerful musical performances, and emotional moments that left a lasting impact.Some of the most heartfelt moments of the evening included a special honor for Angeleta Potts, the remarkable mother and manager of rapper NLE Choppa, recognizing her unwavering dedication to guiding her son’s journey to success. Another deeply moving moment came from Gloria Luhaka, a grieving mother who shared her heartbreaking story of homelessness and loss. She recounted how the unsanitary living conditions at an Ottawa motel, where she and her five children were placed two summers ago, contributed to the tragic death of her two-year-old son on March 8, 2023. Since his passing, she had not observed International Women’s Day—until this year, when Gwen Madiba called upon her to be recognized, honored, and given a platform to share her son’s name and story with the world.The 2025 LEADHER Awards once again reaffirmed the importance of uplifting and empowering women while taking meaningful steps to create positive change.For more information, visit www.leadherawards.com

