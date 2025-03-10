Real Restoration Group Expands Stronghold in Luxury Home Building Services Across Chicago and Suburbs

Chicago, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Real Restoration Group, a premier full-service construction company renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and client satisfaction, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include luxury home building in Chicago and its suburbs. This strategic growth enables the firm to bring its award-winning design and construction expertise to homeowners seeking bespoke residences in the region.

With over 100 years of collective experience, Real Restoration Group has built a reputation for delivering high-quality construction and restoration services. The new luxury home building division will focus on creating custom homes that reflect the unique tastes and lifestyles of clients in various communities, including: Chicago, Lincoln Park, Downers Grove, Naperville, Lombard, Aurora, Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, Elgin, Lake Forest, Vernon Hills, Elmhurst, Elk Grove Village, Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale, Glencoe, Winnetka, Northbrook, Highland Park, Barrington, Glenview, Deerfield, and more.

"We are thrilled to expand our services within our luxury home building division, offering clients the opportunity to bring their dream homes to life," said Morris Gershengorin, CEO and Founder at Real Restoration Group. Our team is dedicated to providing unparalleled craftsmanship and personalized service to ensure each residence is a true reflection of its owner.

In-House Collaboration: The Key to Seamless Luxury Home Building

Real Restoration Group's unique approach to luxury home building lies in its comprehensive, in-house team of architects, designers, and construction professionals. By having all aspects of the project under one roof, from initial concept to final execution, the firm ensures seamless communication, efficient coordination, and unparalleled attention to detail. This integrated approach streamlines the building process, minimizes delays, and allows for greater flexibility in design and construction, ultimately delivering a truly bespoke luxury home that exceeds expectations.

"Luxury is more than high-end materials and design—it's precision, passion, and the pursuit of perfection. It's the seamless fusion of vision, craftsmanship, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. True luxury isn't just a home; it's an experience, a sanctuary, a legacy. At Real Restoration Group, we don't just build residences—we create extraordinary living spaces where elegance meets innovation, and dreams become reality," stated Morris Gershengorin, CEO and Founder of Real Restoration Group.

Key Features of Real Restoration Group's Luxury Home Building Services:

Custom Architectural Design: Collaborations with licensed architects and designers to create unique, personalized floor plans.

Interior Architecture & Design: Comprehensive interior design services, including custom cabinetry and finishes, to enhance the beauty and functionality of each home.

In-House Financing Options: Access to competitive financing rates through the firm's in-house partner, providing financial flexibility for clients.

Streamlined Execution: A proven process rooted in meticulous planning and project management, ensuring timely delivery and exceptional quality.

Award-Winning Expertise: A team recognized with over 100 awards for best-in-class design and innovation, committed to exceeding client expectations.

Real Restoration Group's commitment to excellence is evident in its extensive portfolio of successful projects and glowing client testimonials. The expansion into luxury home building is a natural progression for the firm, allowing it to apply its deep expertise to the creation of custom residences that stand the test of time.

About Real Restoration Group

Real Restoration Group is a Chicago-based, award-winning full-service construction company dedicated to surpassing client expectations. With a focus on collaboration, attention to detail, and total satisfaction, the firm offers a comprehensive range of services, including construction, restoration, renovation, and ongoing maintenance.

Contact Real Restoration Group

Morris Gershengorin

1322 W Walton St,

Chicago, IL 60642

(312) 265-4668

info@realrestore.com

www.realrestoration.com

###

Legal Disclaimer:

