Alpha Liquid Terminal to Attend DAS NYC and Host Exclusive Event at Google’s Pier 57

New York, NY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx), a next-generation modular trading platform powered by AI agents, is set to make a significant impact at DAS NYC. In addition to participating in the premier institutional digital asset summit, ALTx will host an exclusive event at Google’s newly renovated Pier 57, bringing together top investors, institutional traders, and funds for a pivotal discussion on The Future of Agentic Finance. Watch Google’s Pier 57 renovation video here.



Taking place at one of New York’s most iconic waterfront locations, the event will offer a high-level forum for industry leaders to explore the role of AI-driven financial agents in shaping the next evolution of trading, investment strategies, and market dynamics. The discussion will cover advancements in algorithmic trading, liquidity optimization, and the future of institutional participation in digital asset markets.



Register for the March 19 event here.





“Agentic Finance is revolutionizing how markets operate, and ALTx is at the forefront of this transformation,” said Enzo Vilani, CEO of Alpha Liquid Terminal. “With AI agents seamlessly integrating into trading and investment strategies, institutional players can achieve greater efficiency, adaptability, and precision. Our event at Pier 57 will bring together the brightest minds in the space to examine what’s next for the industry.”



Tom Richer, CEO of Intelagen, a Google Cloud partner and the development partner for Alpha Liquid Terminal added, "Building on the Alpha Liquid Terminal vision, we see the fusion of Google Cloud's robust AI infrastructure with cutting-edge AI agents as the key to unlocking unprecedented autonomy, scalability, and security in digital asset trading. This collaboration is not just about enhancing trade execution and efficiency; it's about creating a truly intelligent ecosystem where data-driven insights empower institutions to navigate the complexities of modern markets with unparalleled confidence."

About Alpha Liquid Terminal

Alpha Liquid Terminal (altx.finance) The Alpha Liquid Terminal (“ALT”) and its ALTX Token (“ALTX”) are positioned to play a crucial role in the future of tokenized finance by bridging institutions, traders, token issuers, and regulators. ALT aggregates data, analytics, and trading tools into a unified modular platform, leveraging AI and Web3 infrastructure to provide a seamless experience for digital asset management. This ecosystem, facilitated by the ALTX token, serves as a central hub where users can access tools for research, trading, and regulatory compliance while maintaining top-tier cybersecurity standards.

A key feature of ALT is its potential to support the development of the Agentic Economy—a market inhabited by autonomous, AI-driven entities that manage financial tasks like resource acquisition and decision-making with minimal human oversight. By offering integrated access to decentralized infrastructure for financial products, research, and market signals, ALT allows these AI systems to operate efficiently in the digital economy. The platform’s AI-powered assistant can further enhance these protocols by delivering personalized insights, enabling more precise and autonomous decision-making.

The ALTX token plays a central role in this ecosystem, offering utility and exclusive benefits to its holders while powering the platform’s operations. For Agentic Protocols, the token allows AI agents to access critical resources and services within ALT, enabling a high level of autonomy and scalability in the tokenized financial world. ALT’s infrastructure not only enables this autonomous functionality but also ensures compliance with regulatory standards and provides security, making it a foundational platform for the next evolution of finance, where human and AI-driven systems work seamlessly together.

About Intelagen

Intelagen is a Google Partner and Agentic AI digital engineering consultancy that empowers organizations to build innovative and transformative solutions. As a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, Intelagen leverages its deep engineering expertise in artificial intelligence, Web3, data and cloud to help clients deliver results and get a competitive edge. Learn more at https://intelagen.ai/.

