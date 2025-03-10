Demanding a Reversal of Federal Energy Tariffs

Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Charles Schumer today announced steps to review the harmful impacts of the federal energy tariffs and the Canadian retaliation that threaten to drive up electricity and heating costs, destabilize our energy markets, and hurt families and businesses across the state by making New York less affordable. In a letter written to the Department of Public Service (DPS) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the Governor directs an expeditious review of President Trump’s tariffs and the retaliatory measures being taken by Ontario Premier Doug Ford to provide a transparent accounting of their effects on energy prices and supply reliability.

“These federal tariffs have been poorly conceived from the start: crafted in secret with no transparency and no clear economic rationale, they’ve only served to destabilize our capital markets and create uncertainty among New York families and businesses,” Governor Hochul said. “This is a textbook example of bad public policy and I’m calling on President Trump to immediately rescind his tariffs before they inflict further damage on working families—and if he won’t act, Congress must. The people of New York deserve transparency and accountability. We will not allow President Trump and Congressional Republicans to play politics with our energy security while hardworking New Yorkers foot the bill.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “President Trump’s reckless tariffs on Canadian energy imports are a direct hit to New Yorkers’ wallets, driving up utility costs—from Buffalo to the Bronx—and disrupting energy markets, while creating uncertainty for businesses and families. A prolonged trade war has the potential to disrupt the flow of natural gas and electricity, including hydroelectric power, from Canada, disruptions we cannot afford during a time of rising costs. We cannot let a century-long energy partnership between New York and Canada be destroyed due to President Trump’s harmful, short-sighted actions.”

To address the immediate threat that the Trump tariffs and Canadian retaliations will have on New Yorkers, Governor Hochul is directing DPS, NYSERDA and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to undertake a thorough review, which will be completed within seven days, and include: