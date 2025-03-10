WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Europe Risk Management Market Size Growing at 19.2% CAGR Projected to Reach USD 15.15 Billion by 2030 . The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The Europe risk management market size was valued at $2,626.03 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15,152.87 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in data and security concerns among enterprises, increase in stringent government regulatory compliances, and surge in adoption of risk management among financial institutions drive the growth of the Europe risk management market. On the other hand, high cost & complexity in installation of the software impede the growth to some extent. However, integration of advanced technologies in risk management software is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry. The Europe risk management industry is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and country. In terms of component, it is segmented into software and services. In terms of deployment model, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. By country, it is analyzed across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. Based on country, the market across the UK dominated the market with the major share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the Europe risk management industry. This is due to rise in investment in their emerging technologies in order to implement streamlined work processes so as to reduce risks and improve the corporate performance altogether. Simultaneously, the market across Spain is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in usage of risk management software in the BFSI, IT, healthcare, and government industries to improve security, businesses, and the overall customer experience. This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the Europe risk management market are Camms., Fusion Risk Management, Inc., IBM corporation, Lockpath, Inc., Logicmanager, Inc., Safetyculture, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Servicenow, and Sword GRC. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the growth of the Europe risk management market positively, as auditors of various industries have started to adopt risk management software to solve various compliances and other audit related issues in organizations. Also, the majority of companies across Europe have adopted BYOD culture, while some of them have also taken recourse to the work from home drift. This in turn, has posed a major threat, due to surge in cyber-attacks and data thefts in companies. Therefore, to prevent such attacks, business ventures have incorporated risk management software, which has boosted the market altogether. 