The Tennessean Hotel Announces Sales Team Promotions & Additions

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tennessean Hotel – an urban Knoxville gem exuding bespoke luxury with a perfect balance of European boutique hotel charm and warm Southern hospitality – and its Knoxville partner hotels, Marriott Knoxville Downtown and Hilton Knoxville , proudly share new additions and promotions. A nine-year sales team veteran, Heather Mayse has been promoted to Area Associate Director of Sales, while Rachel McCoig and Sophia Boulanger join the team as Area Sales Manager and Area Senior Sales Manager, respectively. The expansion of an impressive bench of senior sales associates further solidifies the hotels’ unique selling position as a downtown Knoxville campus with three hotels boasting more than 700 rooms and nearly 30,000 square feet of space, all steps from the Knoxville Convention Center and Exhibit Hall.“As Knoxville continues to grow in the meetings and conventions sectors, in addition to our city’s phenomenal leisure visitation growth, we’re thrilled to expand our sales team to meet the demand,” says Robin Holbrook, area director of sales, The Tennessean Hotel. “With Heather in her new role and two new team members bringing notable past experiences and connections, we are excited to start 2025 with a strong sales team.”Heather Mayse, Area Associate Director of SalesWorking with The Tennessean Hotel and partner hotel complex for nearly a decade, Mayse started in a Sales Coordinator position. Her strong analytical skillset and desire to expand her hospitality understanding allowed her to quickly work her way up the ranks in sales management positions. In her new role, she is overseeing the Association market segment while also applying her interests in revenue, reporting and database management for all three properties.Sophia Boulanger, Area Senior Sales ManagerA lauded industry expert, Boulanger joins the team as the new Area Senior Sales Manager for the National Corporate Market and the Tour & Travel and Entertainment segments. In her most recent position as a Senior Sales Manager for Embassy Suites DFW North Grapevine, Boulanger gained valuable proficiency in creating and implementing successful sales strategy while cultivating key relationships with her clients. She brings a great understanding of hospitality to Knoxville, having won multiple accolades in her past positions. Boulanger holds an Associate in Science degree in Hotel Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Restaurant & Institutional Management from Johnson & Wales University.Rachel McCoig, Area Sales ManagerWith deep connections to Knoxville and an impressive resume of sales experience within the market, McCoig joins the team from the neighboring Knoxville Convention Center & World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. As a Sales Manager at the Convention Center for the past six years, McCoig is well-known in the community for her ability to significantly grow market segments while engaging in both the local area and key regional and national prospects. McCoig also worked in the food & beverage industry sector, having studied Nutrition and Foods at Auburn University, rounding out her experience to deliver top-notch events for clients.Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park and on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean Hotel is an indulgent experience steps from downtown Knoxville’s burgeoning culinary, arts and music scene. Gracious staff welcome guests to 82 opulent rooms and suites steeped in southern hospitality with unexpected amenities from butler service and customized concierge offerings to artisan-created works adorning the polished spaces and the only tea service tradition in the region. The refined Drawing Room, along with the modern Tavern at Maker Exchange, deliver seasonally enticing crafted beverages and locally-sourced bites with a twist from acclaimed Chef Robert Hoffman.To learn more about The Tennessean Hotel call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.About Maker ExchangeAdjacent to The Tennessean Hotel, the Maker Exchange concept is a gathering space, artistic showcase and culinary scene designed to highlight and embrace Knoxville’s creative maker community, lauded as the original “Maker City.” Curated in partnership with local artisans, Maker Exchange is a unique hub providing a point of connection for Knoxville’s makers, locals who support them and also want to enjoy a great cup of coffee, spirits or meal, and hotel guests who are drawn to the work on display (most of which can be purchased). Guests enjoy a cocktail or coffee while relaxing, socializing or meeting in one of the community spaces – either sitting in plush furnishings in front of the massive hearth, perched on a locally-crafted stool and table or while enjoying the treasure chest of Maker Exchange – The Curio – an ever-changing, shoppable display of Knoxville made sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, paintings and featuring specialty workshops and events.

