ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

10 MARCH 2025 at 19.00 EET

Orion Corporation: Transfer of 191,911 own B shares on 10 March 2025

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 10 March 2025 transferred altogether 191,911 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning period 2022–2024 and a reward for commitment part to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 23 March 2022.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 53.7158, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 10 March 2025. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 10,308,652.89.

After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 440,944.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on 10 February 2022.



