Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
10 March 2025 at 17.00 EET
        

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 7 March 2025 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B) 		Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		 141,134,278 shares




763,427,275 voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.05% shares




Below 5% voting rights		 0.00% shares




Below 5% voting rights		 5.05% shares




Below 5% voting rights		  

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377   Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		   Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTAL Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights
      POINT B SUBTOTAL Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		     Olli Huotari

EVP, Corporate Functions		  

                                                 
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company had about 3,700 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


