SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Boosted Bets for Global Expansion of Performance-Based Sports Betting Contests

SCCG Partners with Boosted Bets

This collaboration will focus on business development, capital-raising support, and global distribution

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming advisory, business development, and investment strategy, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Boosted Bets, an innovative platform redefining sports betting contests with a performance-based model. This collaboration will focus on business development, capital-raising support, and global distribution, connecting Boosted Bets with strategic partners across SCCG’s ecosystem, including sportsbook platforms, operators, data providers, CRM, and gamification partners.

Boosted Bets introduces a new way for sports bettors to prove their skills through a contest-based wagering model. Players enter a paid challenge, receiving a simulated betting account with a larger bankroll—giving them the ability to place bets as if they were high-stakes bettors. Those who successfully pass the challenge earn real money with their winning picks while adhering to strict risk management rules. This performance-based approach allows bettors to showcase their expertise while competing for profits, creating a sustainable, skill-driven alternative to traditional sports betting.

Through its proven prop-firm business model, Boosted Bets generates revenue by offering structured betting challenges where participants must meet predefined profit and risk criteria to progress. While only a small percentage of players succeed, those who do gain access to a higher-tier simulated betting account—increasing engagement and retention. This model has already demonstrated success in other financial markets, and Boosted Bets is now bringing this innovation to the sports betting industry, an emerging and high-growth sector.

SCCG Management will leverage its global network and industry expertise to secure strategic integrations with sportsbook operators, affiliate partners, and gaming platforms, positioning Boosted Bets as the go-to platform for performance-based betting challenges. The partnership will also focus on capital-raising efforts to fuel expansion, as well as introducing Boosted Bets to new international markets.

“Boosted Bets is transforming the way sports bettors engage with contests, merging skill-based competition with a structured, high-stakes betting experience. Their innovative approach is a game-changer in the industry, providing a fresh and engaging alternative to traditional sports betting. SCCG is excited to support their expansion, connecting them with top-tier operators and driving their global distribution,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management.

“Boosted Bets is revolutionizing the sports betting landscape by empowering bettors to leverage their skills in a way that’s never been done before. Our partnership with SCCG is a pivotal step toward globalizing this groundbreaking, gamified model, setting a new standard for what sports betting can and should be.” — David Dombrowsky, CEO of Boosted Bets.

As the sports betting industry continues to evolve, Boosted Bets and SCCG Management are pioneering new ways for bettors to engage, compete, and win. With an emphasis on performance-based wagering, skill-driven betting, and responsible risk management, this partnership will shape the future of sports betting contests and high-engagement gaming experiences.

About Boosted Bets

Boosted Bets is an innovative performance-based sports betting contest platform, allowing players to enter structured betting challenges with simulated high-stakes accounts. By combining real-money payouts with skill-based competition, Boosted Bets provides a new alternative to traditional sports wagering. Utilizing a proven prop-firm business model, Boosted Bets offers a scalable and sustainable approach to sports betting, increasing player retention and engagement.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

