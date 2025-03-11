TV Personality Erica Cobb Produces Special Podcast Series In Honor of National Infertility Awareness Week

Comeback Fertility Unfiltered

‘Comeback: with Erica Cobb’ episodes to feature Abby Phillip, Colton Brown-Underwood, and Oneika Raymond throughout April 2025

I know access to information is critical and the more we talk about our experiences, the more we can empower people,” — Erica Cobb

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National TV personality Erica Cobb, who hosts and produces her NAACP Image Award nominated podcast ‘Comeback: with Erica Cobb’, through her production company Comeback TV Presents, is drawing from personal experience navigating infertility issues to shed light on key voices and provide vital information with a special four-episode podcast series releasing weekly in April. The series titled “Fertility Unfiltered” is in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week, which is April 20-26, 2025.The first episode releases on Tuesday, April 8, and will feature a deeply intimate conversation between Erica and her husband, Anthony Baldwin, in which the couple de-tails their emotional search for a gestational carrier. The second episode releases on Tuesday, April 15, and features CNN anchor Abby Phillip, a prominent advocate for maternal healthcare. The third episode releases on Tuesday, April 22, and features reality TV star Colton Brown-Underwood and his husband Jordan Brown-Underwood, who share about welcoming their son Bishop via surrogate in 2024. The final episode releases on Tuesday, April 29, and features travel host Oneika Raymond who dis-cusses a past miscarriage experience and living nomadically with a young daughter.“I’ve always been transparent with anything I’m going through and fertility issues are no different. I was initially shocked to learn I had fertility issues, but now at age 44 hav-ing gone through several unsuccessful rounds of IVF, I just wish I had the information I have now a lot sooner. I know access to information is critical and the more we talk about our experiences, the more we can empower people. I hope this series helps educate on the different ways infertility issues impact so many of us,” said Erica Cobb.‘Comeback: with Erica Cobb’ is a podcast for folks who are getting ready and staying ready for their next chapter. It features testimony teachers, experts and celebrities sharing their biggest comebacks and providing listeners with tools and inspiration to help them on their own comeback journeys. You can watch special episodes of ‘Comeback: with Erica Cobb’ on YouTube. The podcast is available on audio wherever you listen to podcasts. You can learn more about Erica Cobb at comeback.tv.MEDIA CONTACT FOR COMEBACK: WITH ERICA COBBGrand Rising Talent(424) 245-0211hello@grandrisingtalent.com-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.