Disposable Water Bottle Market 2025 Trends: Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033, Report

The global disposable water bottle market was valued at $220.0 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $349.2 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033.” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Disposable Water Bottle Market by Type (Metal, Glass, Plastic and Paper), Application (Mineral Water Company, Drinks Company, Household Use and Others), Capacity (Small (15ml–100ml), Medium (100ml–500ml), Large (500ml–1000ml), and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global disposable water bottle market was valued at $220.0 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $349.2 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033. As urban populations expand, particularly in developing regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the need for easily accessible and safe drinking water becomes more pronounced, driving the consumption of bottled water. Health-conscious consumers are also shifting away from sugary beverages, opting for bottled water as a healthier alternative, further boosting market demand. The growth of the tourism and travel industry, which saw a resurgence post-pandemic, has significantly increased the sales of disposable water bottles, especially in airports, tourist attractions, and hotels. However, the market is also shaped by environmental concerns, as the impact of plastic waste has led to regulatory pressures and consumer demand for sustainable alternatives. This has prompted manufacturers to innovate with eco-friendly materials, such as biodegradable plastics and recycled bottles, which are expected to play a critical role in the market's future growth. The increased focus on health and hydration has driven demand for single-use water bottles, especially in regions with limited access to clean tap water.Based on capacity, the medium (100ml–500ml) segment holds the major share. This capacity is popular due to its balance between portability and sufficient hydration, making it ideal for a wide range of consumer needs and preferences. It caters for both individual and family use and is commonly found in retail environments, contributing to its significant market presence.Bases on distribution channel, the offline distribution channel holds the maximum share. This is due to the extensive network of retail stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores that offer easy access to disposable water bottles.Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific holds the major market share in the disposable water bottle market, primarily driven by its large and rapidly growing population, coupled with increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes. Countries like China and India, with over 2.8 billion people combined, are significant contributors to this market dominance. The region's expanding middle class and greater awareness of health and hygiene have led to a surge in bottled water consumption, especially in urban areas where concerns over tap water quality persist. In addition, the booming tourism industry in Asia-Pacific, which attracts millions of international and domestic travelers each year, further fuels the demand for disposable water bottles. The convenience and accessibility of these bottles make them a preferred choice for on-the-go hydration. Moreover, rapid economic development and infrastructure growth in the region have facilitated increased retail distribution, making bottled water readily available in both urban and rural areas, solidifying Asia-Pacific's leadership in the global market.

Players:
Amcor
Ball corporation
Crown Holdings
Allied Glass
Can Pack Group
Genpak
Paper Water Bottle
Mondi Group
Ardagh Group
Evergreen Packaging

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global disposable water bottle market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:
In April 2024, Amcor launches the first-ever one-liter carbonated soft drink stock bottle made from 100% post-consumer recycled material.
In July 2024, Ardagh launches new craft beverage glass bottles in U.S.

