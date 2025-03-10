World Breathing Day 2025: Reconnect & Breathe Together on April 11

World Breathing Day is on April 11th! Reconnect & Breathe Together

This year’s theme, ‘Reconnect & Breathe Together’ represents our shared commitment to human reconnection, cultivating personal wellness and magnifying global unity.” — Rabie Hayek | World Breathing Day Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 11, 2025 join people from all corners of the globe in celebrating World Breathing Day, an annual event promoting the transformative power of conscious breathing and unity through breath. Hosted by the International Breathwork Foundation ( IBF ), this year’s theme, “Reconnect & Breathe Together,” calls on participants worldwide to come together to reconnect with themselves, each other, and the natural world through the simple yet profound act of shared, mindful breathing.From workshops and guided sessions led by prominent breathworkers to live-streamed events and interactive discussions, World Breathing Day 2025 offers an accessible way to experience the life-changing power of conscious breathing. Studies and global traditions alike have long shown that intentional breathing reduces stress, boosts focus, and fosters healing and deeper emotional resilience. As the world navigates increasingly complex challenges, this event is an invitation to pause, reconnect, and tap into the timeless power of the breath.World Breathing Director Rabie Hayek shared: “This year’s theme, ‘Reconnect & Breathe Together’ represents our shared commitment to human reconnection, cultivating personal wellness and magnifying global unity. Breathing is the universal language that binds us all; it connects us to ourselves and to each other, transcending cultural, religious and geographic boundaries.”How to Participate in World Breathing Day:Attend Local Events: Look for in-person gatherings in cities worldwide, where communities will come together to practice conscious breathing techniques guided by experienced breathwork professionals.Join Virtual Sessions: Participate from anywhere in the world with online sessions led by acclaimed breathworkers, who will guide group exercises designed to calm, center, and energize.Participate in #WorldBreathingDay Social Media Campaigns: Share your experience, connect with others, and spread awareness about the impact of conscious breathing on mental, physical, and emotional well-being.Whether you are new to breathwork or a seasoned breathworker, World Breathing Day welcomes all to discover the power of breathing together into our shared unity. To find more information visit the IBF website or follow the official hashtag #WorldBreathingDay on social media.Contact us if you would like support in creating your LIVE WBD event. We are happy to support you.About the International Breathwork Foundation (IBF):Founded in 1994, the IBF is a global nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about the benefits of conscious breathing. Through research, events, and a vast membership of breathworkers worldwide, the IBF aims to foster personal and collective well-being across cultures and continents.Join us for the 10 Breath Challenge on all social platforms! Post a video of yourself breathing together 10 conscious breaths with a friend or group of friends and hashtag it #WorldBreathingDay #10BreathChallenge.On April 11th, from wherever you are, let’s RECONNECT & BREATHE together!Some of the benefits of conscious breathing:- It is a Stress management and nervous system regulation Master tool- Creates an increased vibrancy and feeling of health & an empowered well-being- Assists in regenerating breathing abilities after health challenges/recoveries- Supports increased immunity- Releases and prevents trauma- Teaches better overall self-regulation and management of hyper-activity- Creates improved focus immediately- Amplifies unity and makes unifying a visceral feeling- Sensitizes people to the shared oneness of humanity with simple practices- Fosters a positive impact on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being- Breathing together creates flow states, peace and harmony- It teaches us a path to cultivating peace and sharing it in our communitiesPlease share and hold events in your part of the world, raising consciousness around this great and FREE power! The more of us who consciously breathe together, the more we contribute to a better, healthier world.Follow our World Breathing Day page on Facebook More information go to the IBF Website.Contact us at: WorldBreathingDay@ibfbreathwork.orgPost photos and videos of yourself, your friends and/or your event on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags: #WorldBreathingDay #BreatheWBDThis press release invites global participation and highlights the unifying theme of "Reconnect & Breathe Together," emphasizing how World Breathing Day can positively impact participants and society at large.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.