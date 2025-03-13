Utah’s Cold & Flu Season Isn’t Over—What You Need to Know

Flu season may be winding down, but we encourage everyone to stay vigilant. Taking simple precautions now can help you stay healthy and enjoy the transition into spring.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many Utah residents are ready to welcome spring, Mountain Peaks Family Practice warns that flu season is far from over. Despite warming temperatures, cases of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV continue to circulate in the state, leaving many at risk for severe illness.

"People think of the flu as a winter illness, but we often see cases well into the early spring," says Dr. Robert Durrans, lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. "Utah's fluctuating temperatures and seasonal transitions can weaken immune systems, making individuals more susceptible to infections."

Why the Flu is Still Circulating

Flu viruses thrive as long as they have hosts to infect. Late-season flu strains may differ from those that dominated earlier, meaning prior illness or vaccination may not offer full immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that influenza B strains, which tend to emerge later, can be particularly severe in children and young adults.

"We're seeing a mix of influenza A and B strains this year, along with COVID-19 and RSV, creating what some call a 'tripledemic' effect," Dr. Durrans explains. "Testing is key—many patients assume they have a cold or allergies, but proper diagnosis ensures the right treatment."

Symptoms to Watch For

- Cold, flu, COVID-19, and RSV share similarities, but key differences can help determine what you may have:

- Common Cold – Gradual onset, mild cough, sneezing, runny nose, and sore throat.

- Influenza – Sudden onset of high fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue, dry cough, and headaches.

- COVID-19 – Fever, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, body aches, and congestion.

- RSV – Cough, wheezing, difficulty breathing, congestion, and fever (severe in infants and older adults).

Dr. Durrans urges patients to seek medical care if they experience difficulty breathing, persistent fever, or chest pain. "If you’re unsure, it’s better to get tested and treated promptly rather than let symptoms escalate," he advises.

Preventing Late-Season Illnesses

Even though the peak of flu season has passed, there are still effective ways to protect yourself and your family:

- Get Vaccinated (It’s Not Too Late!). "Even late in the season, a flu shot can prevent severe illness and complications," Dr. Durrans says. Flu shots are still available at Mountain Peaks Family Practice and are especially important for high-risk groups such as seniors, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic conditions.

- Practice Good Hygiene. Regular handwashing with soap and water is essential, as is avoiding face-touching. Covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow rather than your hands can help prevent the spread of germs.

- Boost Your Immune System. A well-balanced diet, hydration, quality sleep, and stress management all contribute to a stronger immune system. Eating nutrient-rich foods, drinking plenty of fluids, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help ward off infections.

- Know When to Seek Medical Attention. "If you experience a high fever, prolonged illness, difficulty breathing, or signs of dehydration, it’s time to see a doctor," says Dr. Durrans. "For high-risk individuals, antiviral treatments like Tamiflu can help lessen the severity and duration of flu symptoms if taken early."

Mountain Peaks Family Practice is Here to Help

Mountain Peaks Family Practice remains dedicated to keeping the community healthy year-round. Whether you need a flu shot, a rapid flu or COVID-19 test, or guidance on managing symptoms, our experienced team is ready to assist you.

"Flu season may be winding down, but we encourage everyone to stay vigilant," says Dr. Durrans. "Taking simple precautions now can help you stay healthy and enjoy the transition into spring."

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Located in the heart of Utah Valley, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has become a cornerstone of community health by providing exceptional healthcare services for many years. From its modest beginnings, the practice has grown into a premier family healthcare provider, offering a comprehensive array of services tailored to meet the needs of individuals and families at all life stages.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice understands that excellent healthcare is built on a foundation of expertly trained and compassionate medical professionals. The team comprises dedicated medical professionals and support staff committed to delivering personalized care with professionalism and warmth. They pride themselves on creating an environment where patients feel valued and understood.

The services at Mountain Peaks Family Practice are designed to address a broad spectrum of medical needs, ensuring accessible and continuous care for the community. Whether it's preventive care, acute treatment, or chronic disease management, the goal is to offer solutions that promote long-term health and well-being.

Discover more about how the team is ready to serve you and your family by visiting http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

