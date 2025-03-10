PU Prime Expands Deposit Bonus Promotion to Copy Trading Accounts

EBENE, Mauritius, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PU Prime , a globally recognized CFD broker, has announced an update to its Deposit Bonus Promotion. Previously available only for standard trading accounts, this popular bonus is now extended to Copy Trading accounts, enabling traders to enhance their trading potential by copying top-performing traders with additional credit.

More Trading Power for Copy Traders

With this expansion, Copy Trading users can now take advantage of a percentage of deposit bonus when funding their accounts. This provides more capital to mirror the strategies of seasoned traders, creating greater opportunities in the financial markets.

Claiming the bonus

Activation – By logging in to the Client Portal and enabling the promotion under the “ Promotions ” tab. Depositing – Users should ensure the deposit is made only after activating the promotion. Receiving Bonus – The bonus will be credited to user's account, ready to enhance your trading potential.



Key Benefits for Traders

Lower Entry Barrier – Allows users to participate with increased capital while replicating professional strategies.

More Flexibility – Provides additional trading capacity without requiring increased personal capital.

Maximized Profit Potential – Enables traders to follow established strategies and market movements.

Advanced Copy Trading with PU Prime

PU Prime’s Copy Trading feature allows users to replicate expert traders’ moves in real time, making it easier for both beginners and experienced traders to benefit from market expertise. Additionally, the newly available Deposit Bonus Promotion offers eligible traders an opportunity to increase their trading funds.

For more details, users can visit PU Prime’s official website .

For media inquiries, users can contact the PR team via media@puprime.com.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, PU Prime offers a diverse range of financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources, PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. Their platform serves a wide-reaching international audience, with over 40 million app downloads worldwide. PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

Contact

Sky Low

PU Prime

media@puprime.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1501989-ecb0-4e1a-b57c-b3bd30c4d3c8

PU Prime PU Prime

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.