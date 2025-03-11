EXP Journeys Reveals the Top National Parks to Explore in 2025

EXP Journeys Logo Capitol Reef National Park Denali National Park Glacier National Park

In celebration of National Park Week, running from April 19 to 27, 2025, EXP Journeys presents its top national park destinations for the year.

Glacier National Park inspires families to explore, learn, and connect, creating memories that last a lifetime.” — EXP Founder Kevin Jackson

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Park Week, running from April 19 to 27, 2025, EXP Journeys —renowned for curating immersive luxury travel experiences—presents its top national park destinations for the year. With over 400 parks across the United States, EXP Journeys offers discerning travelers bespoke adventures designed to blend exclusivity, exploration, and conservation. On April 19, visitors can enjoy complimentary entry to all National Park Service sites, making it the perfect opportunity to discover the country’s most breathtaking landscapes.Specializing in tailor-made private journeys, EXP Journeys provides unparalleled access to some of America's national parks' most pristine and lesser-known corners. From family-friendly excursions and romantic getaways to corporate retreats and cultural immersions, each itinerary is crafted with expert guidance and deep local knowledge.For 2025, EXP has highlighted three National Parks across North America, offering discerning travelers exclusive access to unique, remote landscapes.Capitol Reef National Park: Capitol Reef National Park is often the most overlooked of the five national parks in Utah, but it is an EXP Journeys favorite. Unlike the crowds in Zion National Park or the parks near Moab, Capitol Reef sees a fraction of the tourists but offers unimaginable natural wonders. It’s not impossible to go hiking and rarely see another person on the trail. No reservations are needed, and the beautiful town of Torrey, Utah, is a great place to rest your head after a day of hiking, canyoneering, and taking in the stunning landscape. Defined by the striking Waterpocket Fold—a 90-mile-long geologic wrinkle—Capitol Reef National Park was established to protect this grand and colorful geologic feature and the spectacular eroded jumble of cliffs, domes, monoliths, twisting canyons, and graceful arches. The Fold extends 70 miles from Thousand Lake Mountain to the Colorado River (now Lake Powell). Visitors can enjoy hundreds of miles of trails and unpaved roads into the scenic backcountry. While the park is worth visiting year round, the best time of year to visit Capitol Reef National Park is often considered March- June or September-October.Denali National Park: Spanning more than six million acres, Denali National Park epitomizes the raw and untamed beauty of Alaska. Home to North America’s tallest peak, Denali offers an extraordinary wilderness experience where vast glaciers, snow-capped mountains, and roaming wildlife create an adventurer’s paradise. Beyond its legendary hiking trails, visitors can embark on aerial tours, witness the northern lights, and paddle through pristine waters. Chelatna Lake, a premier fishing destination, teems with Pacific salmon, trout, and grayling. Visitors can take a kayak, SUP board, or raft out on the water. The best time to explore Denali is from June to August when the days are long, and wildlife is most active.Glacier National Park: For families seeking an unforgettable escape, Glacier National Park stands as an unrivaled choice. Spanning over a million acres in Montana’s Rocky Mountains, this pristine wilderness was shaped by ancient glaciers, creating a dramatic landscape of rugged peaks, alpine lakes, and sweeping valleys. The iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road offers a mesmerizing drive through towering summits and cascading waterfalls. Families can enjoy leisurely hikes along the Trail of the Cedars, explore Lake McDonald by boat, or take part in the Junior Ranger Program—engaging young adventurers in the park’s rich natural history. Wildlife sightings abound, from mountain goats and grizzly bears to elusive wolverines and lynx. The prime season for visiting Glacier National Park is mid-June through mid-September.According to EXP Founder Kevin Jackson, “Glacier National Park inspires families to explore, learn, and connect, creating memories that last a lifetime. Exploring this 1,583-square-mile wilderness area in Montana's Rocky Mountains with an EXP guide provides knowledgeable access to a tremendous amount of hiking trails, alpine lakes, cycling opportunities, and wildlife watching. One amazingly scenic trek is to Avalanche Lake, where massive mountains surround the lake.”About EXP Journeys:EXP Journeys, founded in 2012 by veteran guides Kevin Jackson and Andrew Roberts, curates bespoke travel experiences across North and South America to Antarctica. With roots deeply embedded in the guiding community and with its own guide training program, EXP approaches every itinerary with a blend of creativity, experience, and environmental responsibility, ensuring that each journey is as memorable as it is sustainable. The company’s ‘Leave No Trace’ mobile camps are designed to provide luxury accommodations and incredible access to the most remote and stunning landscapes of the United States, including Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Zion, Moab, Escalante, and Lake Powell.

