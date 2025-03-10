Global Sugar Alcohol Market Set to Reach $2.46 Billion by 2034, Forecasted at 5.9% CAGR.

Sugar Alcohol Gaining Attention of Patients Suffering from Diabetes to Maintain Optimum Sugar Levels: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, revenue from the global sugar alcohol market reached US$ 1.39 billion in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034. Increasing number of people suffering from diabetes across the world and more individuals looking to cut back on sugar intake are key factors driving the demand growth for sugar alcohol.

Consumption of food and drinks prepared with sugar alcohols rather than ordinary sugar is rising due to the rising prevalence of diabetes, as these products are detrimental to those who already have such a condition. A lot of people have begun using sugar alcohol to manage their weight and blood sugar levels. Sugar alcohols are becoming popular replacements for sucrose and high-fructose corn syrup because they add sweetness without having the same negative metabolic effects.

The market for sugar alcohol is growing at a steady pace as a result of consumers' growing interest in it as they choose healthier and lower-calorie foods over ordinary sugar. The food & beverages industry is extensively using sugar alcohol to produce products with clean-label ingredients.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for sugar alcohol is projected to reach US$ 2.46 billion by 2034-end.

North America is estimated to hold 23.9% of the global market share in 2024.

The market in the United States is analyzed to generate revenue worth US$ 273 million by 2034.

Revenue from the application of sugar alcohol in bakery goods is projected to reach US$ 465.6 million by 2034.

The market in South Korea is calculated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

The market in China is forecasted to reach US$ 270.3 million by the end of 2034.

Based on end use, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to hold 36.4% of the global market share in 2024.

“Sugar alcohol is a low-calorie and low-glycemic sweetening alternative to regular sugars, making it appealing to consumers who are health-conscious and seeking to regulate their blood sugar and weight,” says a Fact.MR analyst





Key Market Players Driving the Sugar Alcohol Market

The key businesses driving the Sugar Alcohol Market include BENEO GmbH; Beckmann Kenko GmbH; Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH; A&Z Food Additives Co. Ltd.; Roquette Freres; DuPont; Lonza Group; Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.; Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd.; Cargill, Inc.; SPI Pharma.

Growing Utilization of Sugar Alcohol in Bakery Goods

Sugar alcohols are being increasingly used in bakery goods as a food texture enhancer and sugar alternative. Sugar alcohols such as sorbitol, xylitol, and erythritol add sweetness without raising blood sugar levels the way regular sugar does. This makes it a better choice for anyone attempting to reduce their sugar intake or manage conditions such as diabetes. In addition to extending shelf life, sugar alcohols add moisture to baked goods. Because it has fewer calories than sugar, it is also more enticing to those seeking low-calorie alternatives.

Competitive Landscape in the Sugar Alcohol Industry

Key players in the sugar alcohol industry are leveraging digital media to expand their market reach, targeting both domestic and international consumers. As demand for low-calorie and diabetic-friendly sweeteners rises, manufacturers are actively innovating and promoting their products to cater to health-conscious customers.

To meet growing demand, manufacturers are investing in R&D to enhance the flavor and texture of sugar alcohols while also expanding production and distribution networks. This ensures a steady supply of sugar alcohols for the food and beverage sector, aligning with the clean-label and healthier ingredient trends.

Recent industry developments include Beijing Xinhefeng Agricultural Materials launching Fenglihui Anjiachun in China, Tate & Lyle PLC expanding its sweetener portfolio with erythritol, and Sunar Misir introducing Sunsorb sorbitol powder in Türkiye. Additionally, Tate & Lyle has advanced its sustainability initiatives for stevia farming in China, reinforcing its commitment to healthier sugar alternatives.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sugar alcohol market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, maltitol, lactitol, erythritol, isomalt), application (bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery & chewing gum, beverages, dairy products, others), and end use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, direct sales), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

