AI Startup Digits Takes on QuickBooks with the World's First Autonomous General Ledger for Accounting; Xero Co-founder Craig Walker Joins Digits

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , an accounting technology company that has raised nearly $100M from top VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, has launched the world's first AI-driven Autonomous General Ledger (AGL) after five years in stealth and a year of rigorous testing through its full-service accounting offering. Digits made the announcement at the inaugural HumanX Conference taking place in Las Vegas from March 10-13, 2025.

Xero Co-founder Joins Digits to Reinvent Industry

With this launch, Digits welcomes industry veteran Craig Walker, Co-founder and former CTO of Xero, to its leadership team.

“Digits has fully harnessed the power of AI. The categorization is magical. What took me a week to set up in Xero or QuickBooks, took me just minutes in Digits—you truly feel the AI at work,” said Walker. “Intelligent accounting software is now possible, and Digits is the first to get it right. If Xero was the pioneer of cloud accounting, Digits is the pioneer of AI accounting.”

Digits AGL: The First AI-Powered General Ledger

AGL acts as a proactive bookkeeper, automatically categorizing transactions, reconciling accounts, and delivering real-time financial insights with unmatched speed and accuracy.

While competitors also tout AI-driven accounting, most rely on generic large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT—which can produce inaccurate results and raise data security concerns. Digits' proprietary models outperform GPT-4o by 54%.

“LLMs are an amazing technology, but they’re also famously prone to hallucination,” explains Jeff Seibert, CEO and Co-Founder of Digits. “In accounting, that’s unacceptable. At Digits, we've pioneered application-specific AI Accounting models to automate over 90% of SMB bookkeeping workflows, saving business owners and accountants countless hours every month.”

To achieve this level of performance, Digits orchestrates dozens of specialized models and AI agents in production, trained in-house on a proprietary dataset of over $825 Billion in small-business transactions.

“Our tight human feedback loops with expert, US-based accountants continually reinforce our models' understanding of the arcane details of double-entry accounting,” continued Seibert.

Before switching to Digits, startup Particle News was using QuickBooks Online alongside their bank, cards, payroll, and other providers, leading to hefty manual workloads. “As a startup founder and a mom, I literally have no time,” shared Sara Beykpour, Particle's co-founder and CEO. “The automation Digits brings just makes everything easier for us—I invited Digits to my financial tools and that was it. If you want to save time, and really trust the numbers, choose Digits. It's been a huge weight off my shoulders, it's invaluable.”

Availability and Pricing

Digits AGL is now available as self-serve software, with pricing starting at $100/month for startups and small businesses.

Expanded features for accounting firms will roll out later this year, with testing already underway with top firms such as Armanino and Hiline.

“The accounting industry has been stuck in this outdated mindset of manual data entry and monthly reporting forever – it's almost criminal how long we've made businesses wait for their financial information,” said Matt Gardner, Co-Founder and CEO of Hiline. “With Digits' AGL, we're finally giving small businesses what they actually need: real-time visibility into their performance and the ability to make data-driven decisions when it matters most. It's fundamentally changing how our clients understand and interact with their finances.”

For more details and to sign up for a free trial, visit www.digits.com . Digits will demonstrate its new Autonomous General Ledger at the HumanX Conference on March 10-12, 2025 at Booth #313.

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first Autonomous General Ledger, giving SMBs self-driving accounting software trained on $825 Billion+ transactions and backed by expert, human CPAs. Leveraging proprietary AI technology, Digits goes beyond just recording numbers to accurately categorize and interpret the intent behind every transaction. As the first modern general ledger in over 20 years, Digits solves the rudimentary problem for SMBs of getting outdated financials weeks after the month ends. With 24/7 AI accounting, real-time insights, dynamic dashboards, and built-in bill pay and invoicing, Digits empowers SMBs to better manage key financial metrics such as cash flow, burn, revenue, and expenses. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others, along with key partnerships with accounting firms such as Hiline and Armanino. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits grew revenues 11X in 2024 and has raised nearly $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

Media contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing Communications

978-463-2575

kerry@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a95e9831-2838-43ce-8a94-47041197d98a

Digits Launches World's First Autonomous General Ledger for Accounting Digits gives SMBs self-driving accounting software trained on $825 Billion+ transactions and backed by expert, human CPAs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.