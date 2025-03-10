Finisar Australia Flexgrid® C+L band Twin 65-Port WSS Honored by 2025 Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews

SYDNEY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar Australia announced today that its world’s first C+L band Twin 65-Port Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) with Flexgrid® technology received high scores during the 2025 Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews in the category of Optical Subsystems. The product was rated by a panel of judges as “Excellent product with technical features and performance that provide clear and substantial benefits.”

Building on over 20 years of liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) wavelength-selective switch (WSS) innovation and over 20 billion operating hours in the field, the Finisar Australia Flexgrid® C+L band Twin 65-Port WSS is based on a new platform that is specifically designed to address new DCI requirements. It is a fully integrated C+L wavelength-selective switch (WSS) that offers hyperscalers a cost-effective solution for deployments of C+L band DWDM optical transport systems. It enables complete flexibility in allocating the available spectrum to DWDM channels with any baud rates and data rates. It offers colorless multiplexing/demultiplexing of 400G, 800G, 1.2T, and 1.6T channels, and it is compatible with the higher baud/data rates that will be available in the years to come because of the constant innovation in the coherent optical technology. The new platform is designed to scale efficiently, enabling the integration of multiple WSS pairs to meet the demands of future Multi-Rail DWDM optical transmission systems. Lightwave Innovation Reviews’ judges commented that “Finisar Australia's Flexgrid® C+L band Twin 65-port WSS is unique. It is the first WSS to offer >64 add/drop ports.”

About Finisar Australia

Finisar Australia provides world-class wavelength-selective switch (WSS) products to leading networking equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit finisarwss.com.

