Inspired Expands Global Partnership with Rush Street Interactive via RushBet in Mexico, Colombia, Peru and BetRivers in the U.S. State of Delaware

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online gaming and sportsbook operator. This enhanced collaboration will introduce Inspired's iGaming content to new markets in Mexico, Colombia, Peru and the U.S. state of Delaware, building on the successful launches in New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Inspired’s iGaming content will launch through RSI’s RushBet platform in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru and the BetRivers platform in Delaware.

"Rush Street Interactive has already established itself as a premier operator and a significant customer of Inspired, and we look forward to the expansion of our partnership," said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. "As Rush Street Interactive continues to expand in the gaming landscape, we are committed to delivering engaging iGaming content to them. These new market launches reflect the success of our previous initiatives with RSI, and we are excited about the potential ahead."

“We are excited to offer Inspired's games to our players in Delaware and our growing Latin American markets in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive. “We take pride in delivering a premier experience to our customers, and partnering with Inspired—an industry leader in iGaming content—allows us to enhance that experience even further. We look forward to achieving great success together in these dynamic markets.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

