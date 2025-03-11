Association of Corporate Counsel Names Factor & Ferring Value Champions

Factor was recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) as a Value Champion for their work with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

As AI reshapes legal operations, this proven ability to get under the hood with legal teams and deliver measurable improvements sets the stage for even greater innovation in service delivery.” — Varun Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Factor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factor, the market leader in Integrated Law, was recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) as a Value Champion for their work with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical company. The announcement comes just weeks after Factor's acquisition of Theory and Principle , expanding the company's AI capabilities.The recognition arises from Factor’s engagement with Ferring to optimize Ferring’s commercial contracting processes across the organization, focusing on critical business areas including Marketing, Technical Operations, and R&D. The partnership is a key element of Ferring’s ongoing continuous improvement initiatives in its contracting processes – all geared towards improving efficiency, simplification, innovation, and providing clarity to its business users, while redirecting Ferring's internal legal resources toward strategic priorities.The partnership delivered measurable improvements through process optimization, technology improvements, and direct collaboration with business stakeholders. Factor's approach included comprehensive tracking solutions and real-time visibility into contract workflows, creating a more efficient contracting ecosystem. Contract completion times improved by 20-30%, 69% of contracts were handled without requiring legal review, and legal help desk tickets decreased by 88%."Factor has been a trusted partner in advancing our legal operations goals to embrace data, simplicity, and innovation," said Sheila Dusseau, Head of Global CLO Operations & Innovation, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "Their seamless integration and data-driven approach has streamlined our contracting workflows, improved turnaround times, and enabled better self-service contracting. This has allowed our legal team to focus on higher-value work while maintaining robust oversight of our processes.""Our work with Ferring demonstrates the power of our Integrated Law approach in combining the right tools, processes and expertise to help in-house teams work better," said Varun Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Factor. " As we enter an era where AI is reshaping legal operations, this proven ability to get under the hood with legal teams and deliver measurable improvements sets the stage for even greater innovation in service delivery."For over a decade, the ACC Value Champions program has highlighted corporate law departments that innovate to optimize legal service delivery. Among other things, the program identifies and celebrates successful collaboration between in-house legal departments and legal service providers. The Champions are evaluated based on their success in cutting spending, improving predictability and achieving better outcomes.Factor is the market leader in AI-Integrated Law, working with corporate legal departments to integrate intelligent capabilities across legal and transactional functions such as contracting. With 10+ years of experience in enabling complex legal work at scale, Factor brings agile, practical solutions to address the many dimensions that must be solved for modernizing legal operations. From re-skilling legal teams to advancing high-impact applications of AI, Factor helps Legal and contracting functions achieve new levels of efficiency and business value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.