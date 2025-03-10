Veriff Secures Spot in Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance 50

Leading IDV provider recognized for innovation and effectiveness in the fight against financial crime.

New York, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global identity verification and authentication platform, has been named one of the top 50 vendors in the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance 50 (FCC50) report. Chartis Research is a leading provider of independent research and analysis on the global market for risk, compliance, and financial technology. Veriff also received a category award for Proof of Address, highlighting its exceptional capabilities in this critical area of compliance.

“External accolade, especially from market research and analyst Chartis, which has such a comprehensive knowledge base about the industry, recognizes our mission – making the internet a safer place for everyone,” said Veriff’s Founder and CEO Kaarel Kotkas. Previously, Veriff has been named by Chartis Research as a category leader in Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Solutions (2024) and Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for IDV solutions (2023).

Veriff’s inclusion in this year’s ranking underscores its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower financial services to mitigate risk and maintain regulatory compliance. “Financial crime generated $3.1 trillion in 2023 from transnational illicit activities, ranging from romance scams to human trafficking. Overall, online fraud grows year-by-year around 20%, and financial services remain one of the industries most likely to be targeted by fraudulent attacks. That’s why every business needs a multi-layered approach that combines a range of fraud mitigation tools to stay ahead of fraudsters,” commented Kotkas.

The FCC50 report evaluates the top 50 vendors in financial crime technology, focusing on their ability to innovate in areas like anti-money laundering (AML), fraud detection, sanctions screening, and KYC compliance. The comprehensive assessment highlights market influence, technological innovation, and strategic vision, offering a thorough understanding of how these leaders are shaping the future of financial crime prevention.

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification and authentication platform partner for the world's most innovative growth-driven organizations, including online marketplaces, financial services, gaming and mobility companies, and other sectors. By combining AI and human verification teams, Veriff ensures bad actors are kept at bay and genuine users experience minimal friction in their customer journey. Veriff enables organizations to build customer trust through seamless, AI-powered identity verification and authentication. The Veriff IDV platform offers secure, scalable solutions trusted by organizations across industries.

