Helios Fairfax Partners Announces Update to CFO Transition

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“Helios Fairfax”, “HFP” or the “company”) today announced that the previously communicated Chief Financial Officer (CFO) transition will not proceed as planned.

Jennifer Lisbey has decided that, for personal reasons, she will not be transitioning to CFO of Helios Fairfax and Helios Investment Partners as planned. Belinda Blades will continue to serve as HFP’s CFO until the end of May. The company has initiated a comprehensive search for a permanent CFO.

"We wish Jennifer all the best in her future endeavours," said Babatunde Soyoye and Tope Lawani, Co-CEOs of Helios Fairfax. "We appreciate Belinda's continued leadership of our financial operations through May as we conduct a thorough search for a permanent CFO."

The Company will provide updates regarding the permanent CFO appointment as developments occur.

About Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Julia Gray

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

(647) 243-9882 Neil Weber

Investor Relations

LodeRock Advisors

(647) 222-0574

neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com

www.loderockadvisors.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions and estimates as of the date of this press release and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in the company’s annual information form dated April 2, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the company’s website at www.heliosinvestment.com/helios-fairfax-partners. These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

