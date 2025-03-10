ROTH to Host 37th Annual Conference March 16-18 in Dana Point, California
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com, will host its 37th Annual Conference on March 16-18, 2025, at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott, located in Dana Point, California.
The annual ROTH Conference provides a robust platform for institutional investors to connect with executive management from an array of public and private growth companies. The well-curated environment ensures that investors can efficiently identify and assess companies that align with their investment goals as part of staying ahead in the dynamic landscape of growth investing.
"For nearly four decades, ROTH has proudly hosted this premier event, cultivating an environment where innovation meets investment. Our commitment remains unwavering, as we bring together executives, investors, and industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge relationships, and unlock new opportunities," said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. "With an agenda designed to foster meaningful connections and insightful discussions, we are excited to welcome our guests to another exceptional year at our annual conference."
The 37th annual conference will showcase the broadest group of companies in our history with senior executives from approximately 500 public and private companies across a wide spectrum of market caps and sectors, including Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment. Structured to promote interaction and networking, the conference format includes 1-on-1 and small group meetings, 220+ analyst-selected fireside chats, 40+ thematic industry panels, and live entertainment.
Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH, stated, "Our annual conference has always been positioned as a catalyst for growth, collaboration, and discovery. This year, we have curated a lineup of influential voices, cutting-edge discussions, and engaging networking opportunities that empower participants to navigate the evolving business landscape. We look forward to facilitating impactful conversations and helping drive the success of the companies and investors in attendance.”
Sunday, March 16, attendees will be able to participate in any of the scheduled athletic activities, with proceeds benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), a 501c3 non-profit organization. All proceeds from this year’s athletic activities will benefit the foundation. ROTH has further committed to matching all proceeds. To date, ROTH raised more than $2 million for CAF. To register and learn about donating, visit http://support.challengedathletes.org/roth.
Monday, March 17, will feature 1-on-1 / small group meetings between participating companies and investors from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as ROTH’s Private Consumer Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additionally, the event will feature panel discussions on various sectors, moderated by senior members of the ROTH research team, including panels and special presentations on topics relevant to today’s business and capital raising environment.
Monday – March 17, 2025 – Panels and Special Presentations
- AI Cloud/Edge Semiconductors
- AI Infrastructure: Meeting the Power Needs of Tomorrow’s Datacentres
- BIG Tech - Interview with Patrick P. Gelsinger (Former CEO of Intel)
- Capital Markets Update
- Challenges and Opportunities Presented by Listing on a National Exchange
- Consumer Brand Investing Landscape: Why Now?
- Crypto/Blockchain
- Eagle Ford & Austin Chalk Energy
- Federal Legislative changes impacting Tariffs, Taxes and Capital Formation
- Industrial Pivot Panel
- IPO Readiness
- Longevity and Supplementation
- Macro-Economic Special Presentation: Framework for 2025 - by Michael T. Darda, ROTH Chief Economist and Market Strategist
- New Regulatory Environment Energy Panel
- Opportunities and Challenges in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
- Personal Protection
- Power Infrastructure Energy
- RV Industry
- Shareholder Activism Panel
- Software/Cyber Tech Panel
- State of the SPAC Market
- Strategies for Emerging Outdoor and Active Lifestyle Brands
- Uranium - Fuelling the Future of Technology
- Water Infrastructure
Tuesday, March 18, will continue with 1-on-1 / small group meetings scheduled from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Additionally, the following panels and special presentations will take place on Tuesday:
- Advances in Drilling
- AI - Life After DeepSeek: AI CEO's Speak
- AI, it’s not just for Quants. How can AI be incorporated into fundamental research analysis and portfolio management?
- Canada - Benefits and Paths to Pursuing a US Dual Listing
- Edge Compute and AI
- Future of E-commerce: Will AI Agents Do Your Shopping?
- Lending Environment
- Market Technicals: What We Learned in 2024 That Has Us Prepared for 2025, by JC O'Hara, ROTH Chief Technical Strategist
- Mining and Metals under a Trump Administration
- Natural Gas & Industrial Gases
- Outlook for Asian IPOs in 2025
- Ridesharing and Mobility at Cross-Roads
- Will AI Deliver its Promise in E-Commerce & Advertising
This is an invite-only conference. Registration is subject to approval.
If interested in attending, please submit a registration request using this Register Link or contact your ROTH Representative.
Conference Sponsors Include:
Partner
Loeb & Loeb LLP
Premier Sponsors
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
CBIZ
Equisolve
Reed Smith LLP
Diamond Sponsors
Calabrese Consulting
Centri Business Consulting, LLC
Pryor Cashman LLP
Withum
Platinum Sponsors
Armanino
Crowe LLP
DLA Piper
Kelley Drye
Pillsbury Law
S&P Global Market Intelligence
SLS Group
Sullivan & Worcester
The Baldwin Group
The Money Channel
Gold Sponsors
Baker McKenzie
Cboe Canada Inc
CohnReznick
Cox Business
EdgarAgents
Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
Everest Advisors
GRASSI
IRTH Communications
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Lytham Partners
Marcum Asia
Moss Adams
MZ Group
NSI Insurance Group
Odyssey Trust Company
TAAD, LLP
Weaver
Silver Sponsors
Acorn Management Partners, LLC
Alpha IR
Baker Tilly
Bevilacqua PLLC
Bloomberg
CMA
Colonial Stock Transfer
Crone Law Group
Duane Morris LLP
Elev8 New Media
GuzmanGray
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
Hayden IR
Kreit & Chiu CPA, LLP
Lucid Motors
M2 Compliance
MGO
Nasdaq
Securities Transfer Corporation
Sheppard Mullin
The Blueshirt Group
Toppan Merrill
Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
UHY Advisors
Water Tower Research
Weinberg
Winston & Strawn LLP
Bronze Sponsors
Assurtrak
Campaign Management
Eventus Advisory Group, LLC
H/Advisors Abernathy
Lucosky Brookman
PCG Advisory
Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP
Sidley Austin LLP
Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth LLP
Marketing Sponsors
Alico Inc.
B2I DIGITAL, Inc.
Casa Loco
Celsius
Flow Beverage Corp.
IM8
InvestorBrandNetwork
Irwin
Karl Strauss
Kin Euphorics
Lafitte Advisors, LLC
Limoneira
Lyft
NGO Sustainability
NiagenPlus
Octane OC
Odyssey Elixir
Pressed
Rusty's Chips
Sustain SoCal
Wahoo's
Charity Sponsors
California Love Drop
Canyon
Challenged Athletes Foundation
Festival of Whales Foundation
Ketel One
Kits
Los Sunday's Tequila
Once Upon a Coconut
Performance Health Systems/Power Plate
PSD
TruBar
Turtle Beach
World Pickleball Tour
Xponential Fitness, Inc.
Community Partner
Dana Point Chamber of Commerce
Eco Yacht Group
Marriott Laguna Cliffs
Orange County Business Council
Surf Industry Members Association
Visit Dana Point
|Sunday, March 16, 2025
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|ROTH / CAF Charity Ride, Spin, Yoga, Pickleball & Golf
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Pre-Conference Registration
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Live Evening Entertainment
|Monday, March 17, 2025
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Conference Registration & Exhibits
|6:30 am - 9:00 am
|Morning Coffee
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Analyst Moderated Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Private Consumer Day
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Live Evening Entertainment
|Tuesday, March 18, 2025
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Conference Registration & Exhibits
|6:30 am - 9:00 am
|Morning Coffee
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Analyst Moderated Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|March Madness Party
All times are listed in Pacific Time (PT)
For more information about the 37th Annual ROTH Conference, including the list of participating companies, please visit: www.roth.com/oc2025
IBN profiles share additional perspectives on the participating companies and b2idigital.
About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.
Investor Contact:
ROTH
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
949.720.7117, imattson-pain@roth.com
ROTH – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com
Media Contact:
IBN
Austin, Texas
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
512.354.7000 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com
