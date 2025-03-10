Birchtech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CORSICANA, Texas, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced that management will attend the upcoming Q1 Investor Summit, the Sidoti Small Cap Conference and iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference in March 2025.

Richard MacPherson, President & CEO of Birchtech, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of these events, and will host webcasted presentations as follows. To view both presentations, please reference the webcast links below:

Virtual Investor Summit Group

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Location: Virtual Attendance Only

Format: Only 1x1s

Sidoti Small Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Location: Virtual Attendance Only

Presentation Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MpwUJrlvRtusqWtgqLw9fg

iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Location: Virtual Attendance Only

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3083/52119

Richard MacPherson commented: "We are excited to participate in these premier investor conferences, which provide an excellent opportunity to engage with the investment community and discuss our latest milestone achievements and upcoming catalysts. These conferences follow our recent revenue guidance announcement, where we outlined expectations of at least $23 million in revenue in 2025, driven by the continued momentum in our air business, with additional upside from both our ongoing IP defense initiatives and the recently launched water technologies. With our growing market share in mercury emissions capture technologies and the ongoing success of our IP licensing, we are well-positioned for significant growth in 2025 and beyond. I look forward to sharing our progress and strategy with investors as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for my fellow shareholders.”

A live audio webcast and archive of both presentations will be available using the respective links to the conference websites above. Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at BCHT@mzgroup.us.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business, as well as any revenue guidance provided. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

BCHT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

