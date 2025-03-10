Martina Announces Debt Conversion

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martina Minerals Corp. (the “Corporation”) announces that its previously announced debt conversion has been amended. Pursuant to the amended debt conversion agreements with the six (6) creditors (collectively, the “Creditors”), all of which are arm’s length parties to the Corporation, the Corporation will now issue an aggregate of 9,163,000 common shares (“Debt Shares”) to the Creditors in exchange for the cancellation of $320,705 in debt owing to the parties.

The issuance of the Debt Shares is subject to the approval of NEX. All securities issued pursuant to the debt conversion are subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

For further information, please contact:

Herbert Brugh

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: martinamineralscorp@gmail.com

