Global Warning: Jeanne C. Rosenbohm’s Powerful Call to Action at London Bookfair 2025

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookfair 2025, set to take place on March 11-13 at Olympia London, will once again serve as a global hub for the publishing industry. Among the anticipated highlights of this year’s event is the showcase of ‘ Global Warming? Global Warning! ,’ a compelling poem by Jeanne C. Rosenbohm that challenges readers to confront the harsh realities of climate change and take decisive action. Presented by Explora Books at Stand 3E38, this provoking work underscores the urgency of environmental responsibility.Rosenbohm, a dedicated advocate for environmental awareness, first became concerned about climate change in the 1970s during her career as an educator. Recognizing the critical need to protect the planet, she emphasized the importance of teaching future generations about sustainability. Her deep-seated commitment grew even stronger when she became a grandmother, fueling her mission to leave a cleaner, healthier world for those who follow.‘Global Warming? Global Warning!’ delivers a poetic yet stark message, urging readers to recognize the irreversible effects of climate change. Through vivid imagery, Rosenbohm paints a picture of melting glaciers, extreme weather patterns, and the devastating impact on wildlife and agriculture. The poem poses an urgent question: will humanity choose to mitigate these changes, or will inaction lead to the extinction of life as we know it?With over 50 years as a cornerstone event in the publishing industry, The London Bookfair remains a vital platform for thought leaders and creative minds to share groundbreaking ideas. Explora Books’ presence at Stand 3E38 will provide industry professionals and environmental advocates with the opportunity to engage with Rosenbohm’s work and explore its significance in today’s global discourse.While Rosenbohm herself will not be attending the event, her message will resonate throughout the fair. The London Bookfair serves as a catalyst for change, uniting publishers, dealmakers, and literary professionals to shape the future of creative content. Through ‘Global Warming? Global Warning!,’ Rosenbohm challenges readers to acknowledge the climate crisis and embrace their responsibility in preserving the Earth for future generations.For more information about ‘Global Warming? Global Warning!’ and other featured works, visit Explora Books at Stand 3E38 during The London Bookfair 2025.

