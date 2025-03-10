Glass House Brands to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference on March 16-18, 2025

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., announced today its participation in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference to be held on March 16-18, 2025 in Dana Point, California.

The Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mark Vendetti will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Bill Kirk, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at ROTH covering Beverages, Cannabis and Food Retail on Monday, March 17th, 2025, at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET. A live webcast of their discussion will be available here or on the Glass House Brands Investor Relations site: https://glasshousebrands.com/news-events/events-and-webcasts/ .

In addition, Mr. Vendetti will hold 1x1 meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact GlassHouseIR@kcsa.com.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan , Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar , Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Whether it be through Its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , PLUS Products , Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy , Natural Healing Center and The Pottery , Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com/ and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/ .

For further information, please contact:

Glass House Brands Inc.

Jon DeCourcey, Vice President of Investor Relations

T: (781) 724-6869

E: ir@glasshousebrands.com

Mark Vendetti, Chief Financial Officer

T: (562) 264-5078

E: ir@glasshousebrands.com

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

T: (212) 896-1233

E: GlassHouse@kcsa.com

