Bird Joint Venture Signs Project Alliance Agreement for East Harbour Transit Hub

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that Rail Connect Partners, its 50/50 joint venture with AtkinsRéalis, has finalized and signed a Project Alliance Agreement with Metrolinx to deliver the East Harbour Transit Hub, that will strengthen transit options for the City of Toronto.

The execution phase of the project includes completion of the rail corridor and bridge widening over an important thoroughfare, which will continue to be undertaken in planned phases to keep GO Transit services running with minimal impact. The execution phase will also include the commencement of the station works and associated infrastructure and future road extension to facilitate a future streetcar connection.

"The Metrolinx team is proud to work with partners in government and industry to deliver more transit options, reduce commute times, and ease congestion. East Harbour station will be one of the most important nodes on the region's transit map. It will connect the Ontario Line to an expanded GO network in a way that will completely re-shape how we move through Toronto and beyond," said Michael Lindsay, Interim President and CEO, Metrolinx.

“Bird’s continued work on the East Harbour Transit Hub, one of the first major transit projects in Canada to use an alliance contracting model, leverages our extensive collaborative contracting experience, comprehensive self-perform capabilities, and expanding national Infrastructure presence,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with Metrolinx and our other alliance team members and stakeholders to deliver this landmark infrastructure project that will improve the quality of life for the Greater Toronto community for years to come.”

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

