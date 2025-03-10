Tiny Planet Founders Embark on a Round-the-World Expedition to Redefine Off-Grid Living

Van Round-the-World Expedition Tiny Planet Mercedes Sprinter Vuguish design of the van

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recent wildfires in Los Angeles have exposed just how vulnerable urban infrastructure can be. Power outages, evacuations, and disrupted water supplies have forced many to rethink their approach to safety and self-sufficiency. In response, some are turning to mobile living as a way to stay secure and independent during crises.Seeking to explore this idea further, the founders of Tiny Planet decided to put their solutions to the test. Specializing in off-road van conversions, they embarked on a round-the-world expedition to discover alternative ways of living that balance self-sufficiency with comfort. Their goal is to find housing options that operate entirely independently of city systems while still providing everything a family with children needs to live comfortably.Denis and Sofia, along with their toddler Amelia, are taking this mission global. They have set out on an extraordinary journey in one of their signature high-tech Mercedes Sprinter vans—redefining what it means to live luxuriously on the move.This May, they are packing up their lives and setting off from their home in California, driving across the U.S. to the East Coast, where they will ship their van to another continent to continue their adventure across Europe. From there, the journey enters uncharted territory:- The Russian Taiga, where extreme isolation will push every system in the van—and the family—to its limits.- The Mongolian Steppe, where they’ll encounter nomadic herders living in yurts under vast, open skies.- The Old Silk Road, where ancient trade routes, dusty trails, and unpredictable border crossings will shape the adventure."We’re Not Just Traveling – We’re Exploring the Future of Living"“The future is unpredictable. None of us truly know what conditions or circumstances we may face in the coming years. Climate change, resource shortages, economic shifts—our way of life could change in an instant. What if, one day, we are forced to leave our homes, our cities, or even our planet? Perhaps humanity will have to colonize Mars or adapt to extreme conditions here on Earth. This overland expedition is not just about adventure—it’s about exploring how we can live independently, sustainably, and resiliently, no matter where the future takes us," - says Denis, founder of Tiny Planet.The mission of the Tiny Planet Round-the-World Expedition is to explore and showcase a new way of life—one that is free from urban infrastructure, fully autonomous, and seamlessly connected with nature.We are not just travelers; we are explorers of the future of housing. From high-tech van life in the U.S. to the ancient nomadic traditions of Mongolia, we are studying how people live across the world to develop new standards of freedom and conscious travel,” says Sofia, co-founder of Tiny Planet. “Along the way, we will meet like-minded individuals who have chosen alternative lifestyles—those living in tiny houses, huts, yurts, and RVs. People who have dared to break free from conventional living, embracing independence and self-sufficiency. Their stories will inspire a global audience to rethink what’s possible and explore new ways of living beyond traditional boundaries.”Since this is a serious endeavor involving the whole family, their van was designed to be more than just a mobile home—it had to be a fully equipped living space. The result is a high-tech expedition van with heated floors for cold climates, an off-grid electrical system powered by solar panels, a 12V air conditioner for efficient cooling, and a smart home system for seamless automation. The van also includes a full kitchen with an induction cooktop, a dishwasher, and a fridge, as well as a spa-like indoor shower with hot water—everything needed to live comfortably on the road. Japandi-inspired interior blending minimalist aesthetics with functional luxury complements the comfort.By putting these technologies to the test in extreme conditions—from the isolation of the Russian Taiga to the vast openness of the Mongolian Steppe—the team hopes to prove that mobile living can be a practical and secure solution for those seeking independence from urban infrastructure.Tiny Planet proves that leaving your house doesn’t mean leaving your comfort behind. With their innovative van design, you can take the luxuries of a five-star hotel wherever you go. Ultimate freedom no longer requires compromise.Follow the JourneyThroughout their adventure, Denis and Sofia will document their experiences, offering real-world insights into off-grid living, van life, and cultural exploration. Their journey will be shared through video content in their social media.Follow along and be part of this groundbreaking journey as Tiny Planet redefines the meaning of home, freedom, and sustainable travel.

