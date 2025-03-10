Kavaliro Sells Salesforce Division to Accordion in Strategic Move to Focus on Core Services

The Sale Will Allow Kavaliro to Expand Its Growing Workforce Solutions and Federal Defense Businesses

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kavaliro, a leader in providing innovative technology solutions, is pleased to announce the sale of its Salesforce Division to Accordion, a premier provider of business consulting services. This move is part of Kavaliro’s ongoing strategy to streamline its operations and focus on its core offerings, ensuring continued excellence and growth.

This acquisition marks the fourth company that Kavaliro’s parent company has successfully brought to acquisition, following previous transactions involving Fyre, Roundtable Resource Group, and Knight Federal. Each of these acquisitions has been a strategic step in expanding the company’s portfolio and strengthening its position in the market.

“This sale reflects our commitment to focusing on areas where we have the greatest potential for growth and innovation,” said Mark Moore, President of Kavaliro. “It is an exciting opportunity for both Kavaliro and Accordion. We are focused on continuing to provide exceptional value to our customers, and this strategic move will allow us to do just that.”

The move will allow Kavaliro to continue expanding its growing Workforce Solutions and Federal Defense Businesses. Kavaliro is expecting to increase its workforce in these two areas by over 20% in 2025. The company saw 27% growth in topline revenue in 2024, while the industry was down about 10% on average.

“We are excited about the sale of our Salesforce Division to Accordion,” said John Mahony, Managing Partner of Kavaliro. “This strategic decision allows us to double down on the services that are central to our mission while entrusting the Salesforce practice to a company with a proven track record in driving business transformation. Accordion is a natural fit, and we’re confident they will continue to provide the same high level of expertise and service to our clients.”

The transition is expected to be seamless, with Accordion retaining all 19 of Kavaliro’s Salesforce team members, who will continue to operate under the Accordion umbrella, ensuring that clients experience minimal disruption and consistent, high-quality service.

"Building a Salesforce practice within Kavaliro has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and I couldn’t be more proud of what our team has accomplished,” said Bryce Baker, Vice President of Salesforce at Kavaliro. “The expertise, innovation, and collaborative culture we’ve fostered have laid a strong foundation for our transition to Accordion, where we are fully aligned in core values. This move is a natural evolution that will create even greater opportunities to drive impact for clients on both sides. Thanks to thoughtful planning and seamless execution, we are entering this next chapter with strong momentum and an unwavering commitment to excellence."

About Kavaliro

Kavaliro is an award-winning professional services firm with offerings across the United States. Founded in Orlando in 2010, Kavaliro offers professional, technical, and workforce solutions with agility, assurance, and authenticity within the government and commercial sectors. Kavaliro excels at providing clients with integrated custom solutions, identifying and connecting the most qualified professionals to create solutions for companies’ critical projects. Ensuring the ongoing success of all types of businesses, Kavaliro's full suite of services includes Workforce Solutions; Managed IT Services; Project Services; and Government, Defense & National Security. Visit www.kavaliro.com .

About Accordion

Accordion is a financial consulting firm uniquely focused on private equity. Rooted in data and technology, Accordion’s expertise resides at the intersection of sponsors and PE-backed CFOs. Our team helps drive value creation for clients, with services supporting the Office of the CFO across all stages of the investment lifecycle—including foundational accounting, strategic financial planning and analysis enhancement, CFO-led performance, transaction support, and turnaround and restructuring solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Renee England

Marketing Coordinator

Email: REngland@kavaliro.com

Phone: 850-687-0495

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.