Fleetio Launches Automotive Service Excellence Scholarship to Inspire Next Generation of Technicians

Addressing the mechanic shortage, the new scholarship program invests in training, upskilling and reskilling aspiring fleet maintenance techs

BIRMINGHAM, AL, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet optimization platform, has announced the launch of a new Fleetio Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Scholarship Program, which awards six scholarships to deserving automotive technicians and students pursuing ASE certifications, creating opportunities to develop the next generation of skilled fleet maintenance professionals. This announcement was made at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology and Maintenance Council Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exposition in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fleet service organizations face a 30-40% annual turnover rate, raising concerns about retaining skilled technicians. As a trusted partner to thousands of fleets, Fleetio understands the industry's evolving challenges and the growing talent gap. The ASE Scholarship Program addresses the shortage by providing financial incentives for fleets to train, upskill and reskill the next generation of maintenance technicians.

“For years, the fleet industry has experienced complex challenges with attracting and maintaining qualified maintenance technicians, many times recruiting technicians from other industries and countries and sponsoring the ASE certification process themselves,” said Belinda Rueffer, Vice President of Marketing Fleetio. “The Fleetio ASE Scholarship Program provides an exciting opportunity for our customers to nominate deserving candidates and get the training and certification they need.”

Fleetio’s selection committee will evaluate nominations based on their commitment to advancing their careers in automotive repair. The program awards one grand prize scholarship of $3,000 to cover registration and testing fees for three ASE Professional-level Certification tests and tool upgrades. Five runner-up recipients each receive a $1,000 scholarship to assist with certification testing costs, tools or other supplies. These scholarships help aspiring fleet technicians gain essential industry credentials and build foundational knowledge.

“We want to thank Fleetio for providing this incredible opportunity, in addition to their continued support of the ASE Education Foundation,” said George Arrants, Vice President of the ASE Education Foundation. “We are grateful for all of our industry partners who invest in technician development, which we believe is crucial for creating a sustainable and well-equipped workforce for the future.”

Active Fleetio customers can nominate an automotive technician or student pursuing ASE certification, whether through the Professional-level Certification tests or an ASE Accredited Training Program. Nominations for the Fleetio ASE Scholarship Program are open March 31, 2025 through May 1, 2025.

Fleetio customers may nominate a student at www.fleetio.com/lp/ase-scholarship

Fleetio provides comprehensive solutions and resources to run, repair and optimize vehicles and assets, allowing fleets to gain control of what’s happening today, stay ahead of what’s coming tomorrow and confidently deliver results for their business. Founded in 2012, the company’s cloud-based platform and mobile app arm fleets with the tools they need to stay on top of preventive maintenance, extend the life of business assets, reduce downtime and maximize the utilization of service vehicles. Fleetio’s marketplace supports a vast maintenance provider network, enabling fleets to efficiently manage outsourced maintenance and repair. Fleetio powers public and private fleets of all sizes in more than 100 countries across a wide array of industries. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

