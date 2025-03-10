ONE Retreats Jamaica Partners with University of Ottawa to Offer Psychedelic Fieldwork and Practicum Experience in New Master’s Program

Novel Collaboration Bridges Academic Research with Hands-On Training in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONE Retreats Jamaica, a premier psilocybin-assisted retreat provider and a subsidiary of Fractal Journeys LTD, announces a partnership with the University of Ottawa’s Master of Arts in Psychedelics and Consciousness Studies program , providing students with an immersive fieldwork and practicum experience in psilocybin-assisted therapy. This collaboration represents a major milestone in the integration of academic research and hands-on training in the field of psychedelic studies.

ONE Retreats is offering students a unique opportunity to engage directly in psilocybin-assisted retreats in Jamaica, where the substance is legally used for therapeutic purposes. This partnership allows future practitioners to gain practical experience in a culturally rich environment that integrates modern therapeutic frameworks with traditional healing practices.

In February 2025, four esteemed PhD students with psychology backgrounds participated in ONE Retreats as part of their fieldwork, deepening their expertise and expanding career opportunities in the emerging field of psychedelic therapy. The program began with personalized consultations and a preparatory meeting with an Ottawa professor. It then progressed to a six-day immersive retreat in Negril, where participants, accompanied by an Ottawa professor, underwent two psilocybin-assisted therapy sessions in a safe, legally regulated setting under the guidance of medical professionals and trained facilitators. Following the retreat, the ONE Retreats Guidance Integration Platform provided long-term support to ensure continued growth. More students will be joining retreats this spring and beyond.

“As psychedelic research continues to expand, it is critical to provide students with firsthand experience in safe, structured, and culturally aware settings,” said Kevin Bourke, Co-Creator of ONE Retreats. “By working with a prestigious institution like the University of Ottawa, we are not only advancing the field of psychedelic therapy but also setting a new global standard for responsible and evidence-based implementation.”

Dr. Monnica Williams, Co-Director of the Master’s program and Full Professor in the School of Psychology at the University of Ottawa, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: “Providing our students with real-world experience is essential to prepare the next generation of psychedelic researchers and practitioners. ONE Retreats offers an amazing opportunity for hands-on learning in a setting that respects both science and cultural traditions. This partnership is an important step in bridging academic study with practical application in the field of psychedelic medicine.”

The University of Ottawa’s Master’s program, co-directed by Dr. Monnica Williams and Dr. Anne Vallely, is the first-of-its-kind in Canada. It brings together interdisciplinary perspectives to explore the scientific, psychological, and cultural dimensions of psychedelics.

Vernise Cardillo, Co-Founder and Retreat Operations Chief of ONE Retreats, highlighted the importance of providing a well-supported experience for students. “Ensuring a safe and well-structured environment is our top priority. From preparation to integration, our team is dedicated to providing students with the support they need to navigate these powerful therapeutic experiences. This partnership allows us to offer future practitioners hands-on learning in a setting that balances professionalism with deep personal transformation.”

ONE Retreats remains committed to making psychedelic healing more accessible while fostering a strong community of support and long-term well-being. A key focus of ONE Retreats’ work is providing specialized treatment programs for veterans, addressing PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and mental health challenges unique to those who have served in high-intensity roles.

About ONE Retreats

ONE Retreats Jamaica is a premier provider of transformative psilocybin-assisted therapy retreats, offering safe, supportive environments for healing and personal growth. By blending traditional wisdom with modern therapeutic practices, our retreats help participants—both civilians and veterans—navigate mental health challenges, trauma, and self-discovery. Through guided psilocybin therapy and structured integration support, ONE Retreats is committed to making psychedelic healing more accessible while fostering a strong community of support and long-term well-being.

About Fractal Journeys LTD Fractal Journeys Ltd. is the parent company of ONE Retreats Jamaica , a premier provider of psilocybin-assisted retreats, and PATOO , Jamaica’s first legal psychedelic CPG line. Committed to advancing the responsible use of psychedelics for healing and personal growth, Fractal Journeys combines decades of cultivation expertise with a dedication to premier retreat experiences and groundbreaking research of psychedelic-assisted therapy. Through strategic partnerships with esteemed institutions like the University of Ottawa, the company fosters cutting-edge research and immersive programs while upholding the highest standards of safety, ethics, and cultural respect.

About University of Ottawa’s Masters Program The University of Ottawa’s School of Psychology offers an interdisciplinary graduate program leading to the degrees of Master of Arts in Psychedelics and Consciousness Studies (PCS) . Psychedelics and Consciousness Studies focuses on developing advanced knowledge surrounding the therapeutic, spiritual, and ritual uses of psychedelics cross-culturally and throughout human history. Its goal is the advancement of research and competency in the areas of human consciousness, psychology, comparative mysticism, and formal training in psychedelic-assisted therapies for clinicians and spiritual care providers.

