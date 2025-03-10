AeroDef Manufacturing Offers Over 100 Opportunities to Hear from Aerospace & Defense Experts

Event Features Conference Sessions Across Nine Tracks, plus Presentations on The Deck and in the APEX Accelerators Knowledge Bar

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME, the nonprofit committed to accelerating widespread adoption of manufacturing technologies and building North America’s talent and capabilities, brings AeroDef Manufacturing — the premier aerospace and defense manufacturing event — to Detroit for the first time on April 8-10, 2025.

The AeroDef Manufacturing conference will host dynamic sessions across nine conference tracks that share the cutting edge of advanced aerospace and defense manufacturing through presentations from top experts in the field, showcasing both real-world applications and future developments that will drive industry forward. The 2025 tracks include Aerospace, Automation, Cybersecurity, Digital Engineering, Materials, Next-Gen Tech, Quality Control Advancement, Additive Manufacturing and Sustainment Solutions.

“From Detroit’s history as the ‘Arsenal of Democracy’ to Michigan’s robust aerospace and defense manufacturing sectors today, there’s no better place to host AeroDef Manufacturing,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer, SME. “We’re filled with gratitude for the support we’ve received from a committee of aerospace and defense executive leaders in hand-picking speakers and sessions that will bring the most value to professionals in the field.”

The conference sessions will feature thought-provoking presentations from representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense, leading manufacturers like Lockheed Martin and Boeing Global Services, as well as top research universities such as the University of Michigan, Purdue University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and more.

“The AeroDef conference brings together aerospace and defense customers and leaders in technology and advancing manufacturing to discuss how to increase the viability of innovation and convert it to industrialization — all with the warfighter in mind,” said Dave Morton, group director, MT Series/AeroDef for SME.

Among the conference sessions scheduled for the event are:

U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Jurand, project manager for the XM30 Combat Vehicle at the Detroit Arsenal, will speak on his team’s experience leveraging CAD models on the XM30 project.

Strengthening Cybersecurity in Machine Tools in Industry 4.0 by Siemens Industry Inc. Find out how machine tool builders and users can implement effective cybersecurity strategies to meet Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement requirements, including access control, system & communications protection, incident response, audit and accountability and physical protection.

by Siemens Industry Inc. Find out how machine tool builders and users can implement effective cybersecurity strategies to meet Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement requirements, including access control, system & communications protection, incident response, audit and accountability and physical protection. Neo Stereolithography Models for Advanced Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing by representatives from Stratasys and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. This session will explore how a collaboration between Stratasys and Embry-Riddle has generated stereolithography 3D-printed models for advanced wind tunnel testing that offer cost savings and shorter production timelines while maintaining important parameters for testing.

by representatives from Stratasys and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. This session will explore how a collaboration between Stratasys and Embry-Riddle has generated stereolithography 3D-printed models for advanced wind tunnel testing that offer cost savings and shorter production timelines while maintaining important parameters for testing. AI Technical Data Packages: Learnings from the First Deployment by representatives from The Boeing Co. and Authentise Inc. Learn how AI has been used to assist in generating Technical Data Packages from engineering workflows to ensure essential specifications and compliance data are documented in a timely manner.

Attendees will hear from additional experts directly on “The Deck,” a theater space adjacent to exhibitors. These presentations, with Q&A sessions, will bring to light current and future factors impacting our national security.

A selection of featured presentations on The Deck include:

Design for Manufacturing: Taking Innovation to Industrialization! by Kimberly Caldwell, senior director, Defense & Space Engineering and Global Research & Technology at Spirit AeroSystems.

by Kimberly Caldwell, senior director, Defense & Space Engineering and Global Research & Technology at Spirit AeroSystems. The Future of Composites in National Security, Energy and Defense , a panel discussion featuring representatives from Michigan State University, U.S. Army DEVCOM, U.S. AFRL and Nexight Group.

, a panel discussion featuring representatives from Michigan State University, U.S. Army DEVCOM, U.S. AFRL and Nexight Group. Strengthening the Navy Industry Education Connection, a panel discussion featuring representatives from Tooling U-SME, Macomb Community College, the Maritime Industrial Base Program and Dynasty Fab.



Small group sessions will also be offered in the first-of-its-kind Knowledge Bar sponsored by APEX Accelerators, a federal program that helps businesses pursue and service DoD and other government agency contracts. Attendees will receive hands-on guidance on SAM (System for Award Management) registrations, explore certifications and innovation programs, and learn actionable strategies for success in the federal marketplace.

Because of the three-day colocations with SME and Rapid News Publications Ltd.’s RAPID + TCT, SAE’s WCX (World Congress Experience) and America Makes Technical Review & Exchange (TRX) at Huntington Place, more than 15,000 attendees and conference delegates from the automotive, mobility, aerospace and defense sectors of manufacturing will connect and explore a diverse range of advanced technologies on display across the show floors.

“Presentations from The Deck and the APEX Accelerators Knowledge Bar are accessible to the entire expanded manufacturing audience, providing incredible value to those coming to Detroit in April,” said Prahalis.

Registration for AeroDef Manufacturing and its conference is still open. Additional details about the event, including how to register, are available at aerodefevent.com.

