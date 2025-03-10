HeartSciences Inc. Engages Integrous Communications to Enhance Investor Communications

Southlake, TX, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, announced today that it has engaged Integrous Communications, a premier investor relations firm, to enhance communication channels with investors and the investment community.

Under the expert guidance of Integrous Communications, HeartSciences will embark on a comprehensive investor relations program, benefiting from Integrous Communications' proven track record in collaborating with leading medical companies to develop and execute an effective investor relations program.

"We are excited to be working with Integrous Communications to elevate our communication with investors and the market,” stated Andrew Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to transform cardiovascular screening using AI-ECG, radically increasing the clinical value of the ECG, it is imperative that we possess a robust investor relations program to convey our strategy to the market."

"We are thrilled to be working with HeartSciences to enhance its investor relations program," said Mark Komonoski, Partner of Integrous Communications. "Our team looks forward to partnering with the Company to articulate its growth strategy and value proposition to investors, fostering long-term relationships with the investment community."

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical utility. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making it a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences has one of the largest libraries of AI-ECG algorithms and intends to provide these AI-ECG algorithms on a device agnostic cloud-based solution as well as a low-cost ECG hardware platform. Working with clinical experts, HeartSciences ensures that all solutions are designed to work within existing clinical care pathways, making it easier for clinicians to use AI-ECG technology to improve their patient's care and lead to better outcomes. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® wavECG™ also provides conventional ECG information in the same test.

For more information, please visit: HeartSciences X: @HeartSciences



About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm providing a single source solution for financial, corporate governance, applied technology, and integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with personnel situated across North America, the firm’s diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian, and European exchanges.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 29, 2024, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on September 12, 2024, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 16, 2024 and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

