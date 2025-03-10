KBS Builders Wins Commercial Contracts Totaling $5.2 Million Servicing Maine Communities via the Construction of Multifamily Modular Housing

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS” or the “Company”), the leading modular manufacturer in New England, announced today the signing of two large commercial contracts to manufacture housing units in Maine.

The contract details are as follows:

Mixed-income multifamily housing: $3.1 million contract to manufacture 32 modules for the construction of 20 mixed-income housing units in Portland, Maine. This project, which was initially planned to be built on-site using traditional methods, was later converted into a modular project to fit the developer’s budget. Manufacturing is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025, with deliveries commencing in the third quarter of 2025.





Multifamily townhouses: $2.1 million contract to manufacture 28 modules for the construction of townhouses comprised of 14 housing units in Bowdoinham, Maine. KBS was selected for this project due to its ability to perform high-quality commercial projects on an accelerated timeline as compared to on-site builders. Manufacturing of these modules is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025 with deliveries to be completed before the end of the third quarter of 2025.



Thatcher Butcher, President of KBS, noted, “We are thrilled to continue to win large commercial projects to build affordable, multifamily housing for our community in Maine. Our expertise in both design and craftsmanship, coupled with our ability to tailor our builds to meet the client’s budget, timeline, and quality expectations continue to set us apart not only from on-site builders but also from other modular manufacturers. We are proud of our track record and improving recognition in the marketplace.”

About KBS Builders, Inc.

KBS designs and manufactures modular structures with a commitment to residential housing, net-zero design, commercial, and mixed-use buildings. KBS works hand-in-hand with developers, general contractors, architects, and builders to customize and produce the exact type of modular structure they are seeking. The Company’s main office and factory are located in South Paris, Maine, while a second factory is located a short distance away in Oxford, Maine. To learn more about KBS, please visit kbsbuildersinc.com.

For more information, contact:

KBS Builders, Inc.

Matthew Sullivan

VP, Business Development

617-820-3677

msullivan@kbs-homes.com

