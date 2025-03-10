New Findings Show how LIXTE’s Lead Clinical Compound, LB-100, is Metabolized to its Active Form

-- As Published in Two Scientific Journals,

Findings Open Potential Biomarker Strategy for Patient Response to LB-100 --

PASADENA, CALIF., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc . (“LIXTE” or the “Company”) ( Nasdaq: LIXT and LIXTW), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced online publication of new pre-clinical data in BioXriv and International Journal of Pharmaceutics demonstrating how the Company’s lead clinical compound, LB-100, is converted into its active form, endothall, a protein phosphatase (PP2A) inhibitor that has been found to be effective in cancer treatment in combination with immunotherapy.

As published in BioXriv, scientists at the Netherlands Cancer Institute have discovered an enzyme that mediates the conversion of LB-100 into the active metabolite endothall. Accordingly, this protein represents a potential biomarker to identify patients who are most likely to respond to LB-100. The biomarker discovery study was performed in the laboratories of Professor Rene Bernards, group leader at the Netherlands Cancer Institute and LIXTE board member.

As published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics, Dr. Hans Rollema and colleagues, medicinal chemists and biochemists at BioPharmaWorks LLC, a consultant to LIXTE, studied how LB-100 can spontaneously convert into the active metabolite endothall by hydrolysis. Their data indicate that this conversion is slow under physiological conditions. The enzymatic conversion of LB-100 identified by the Bernards laboratory expedites the activation of LB-100 inside the cell.

Bas van der Baan, LIXTE’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Clinical trials with LB-100 currently are underway for treatment of ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer. The latest pre-clinical data published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics and in BioXriv provide a better understanding of the underlying biological availability of LB-100 and endothall in patients, and will help us in optimizing patient selection for future clinical trials.”

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data, LB-100 has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients undergoing various chemotherapies or immunotherapies. LIXTE's new approach has no known competitors and is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are in progress. LB-100 is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at www.lixte.com .

