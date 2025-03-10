Soul Street Ventures Closes $22.5 Million Inaugural Fund to Fuel Growth of Early-Stage Startups

With Deep Operational Expertise, Soul Street Ventures' Inaugural Fund to Support Founders Beyond Funding, Focusing on Hands-On Growth Strategy

HOUSTON and ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soul Street Ventures, where they put founders first and spreadsheets second, is proud to announce the successful closing of its $22.5 million inaugural fund, marking a significant milestone for the firm. This achievement highlights Soul Street's strong positioning in the venture capital space and reflects the confidence of its investors as the firm looks to redefine early-stage investing through a uniquely hands-on, founder-focused approach.

Soul Street Ventures takes an innovative, hands-on approach to early-stage investing by focusing on fewer companies, allowing for deeper involvement and personalized guidance. The firm invests with intention, targeting founders who are developing transformational technologies and building sustainable, growth-oriented businesses. By offering both capital and strategic support, Soul Street Ventures aims to redefine the venture landscape and provide startups with the resources they need to scale effectively and efficiently.

The new inaugural fund will enable Soul Street Ventures to continue its mission of supporting high-potential early-stage startups. In contrast to traditional venture firms, Soul Street focuses on a smaller, more curated portfolio, ensuring each company receives personalized, strategic guidance from a dedicated team.

"Securing this $22.5 million fund is a powerful milestone for Soul Street Ventures and a reflection of our deep commitment to the venture community,” said Prasanth Chilukuri, Co-Founder of Soul Street Ventures. “We’re not just providing capital; we’re partnering closely with founders who are building meaningful, enduring businesses. With our operational expertise as former CEOs, we aim to help each portfolio company strategically navigate early growth hurdles, scale efficiently, and drive long-term success. We’re already seeing positive momentum, having invested in seven promising companies innovating in transformative ways.”

Since closing the fund, Soul Street Ventures has already deployed capital to seven portfolio companies, including investments in Tango, Sirvatus, Mallard Bay, Sea Street, Gradient Works, Smart Chain Services, and The Futures App. This early deployment underscores the firm’s commitment to the venture ecosystem and its focus on backing founders who are building transformative, high-impact businesses.

With its first fund fully raised and partially deployed, Soul Street Ventures is primed to impact the early-stage investment landscape meaningfully. The firm’s model emphasizes strategic support to help startups scale while reducing the risks and pitfalls commonly faced in the early stages of growth.

"Most venture funds juggle portfolios of 20 to 25 companies, but we take a different approach," said Scott Adams, Co-Founder of Soul Street Ventures. "We believe that a smaller portfolio allows us to provide far more than capital; it lets us roll up our sleeves and apply the operational expertise we’ve gained as former CEOs. This means working side-by-side with founders to tackle challenges early, avoid common pitfalls, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. By dedicating more time and resources to each company, we aim to accelerate their success and create lasting value for everyone involved. It’s a strategy rooted in focus, depth, and a genuine commitment to founder success."

“Building a business is hard. For us, it was important that our capital partner had direct experience with the entrepreneurial journey while releasing that there is no definitive playbook. Soul exemplifies this perfectly and is always ready to jump in and help us in whatever capacity necessary,” said Trevor Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of Sirvatus, a modern comprehensive loan operations platform specifically engineered for today's direct lenders.

“Soul Street goes beyond providing capital—they become true partners in growth. With a founder-first mindset and a deep understanding of what it takes to scale from the ground up, their strategic support has been invaluable,” said Cam Sincair, CEO of Smart Chain Services, a company revolutionizing contracts in the oil and gas industry. “We’re proud to have them in our corner.”

At Soul Street, founders aren’t just another name in a portfolio—they’re the priority. Unlike traditional investors who spread their focus across a vast number of companies, Soul Street takes a different approach: a smaller, more selective portfolio that allows them to dedicate meaningful time and resources to each founder. They understand that for founders, success isn’t just an option—it’s the only path forward. There’s no safety net, no fallback portfolio. That’s why Soul Street is built to work for founders, not the other way around—providing the hands-on support, strategic guidance, and unwavering commitment needed to turn bold visions into reality. For more information on Soul Street Ventures and its investment approach, visit www.soulstreet.com .

About Soul Street Ventures

Founded in 2023, Soul Street Ventures is the venture capital arm of Soul Street Asset Management, focusing on early-stage investments in B2B technology, SaaS, and FinTech. The firm partners with founders building impactful, purpose-driven solutions. Guided by the motto “Scale with Soul,” Soul Street Ventures offers more than just capital—it provides strategic support and hands-on guidance from a team of experienced entrepreneurs. Soul Street Ventures is committed to helping startups grow, innovate, and create lasting change. Soul Street Asset Management is led by co-founders Prasanth Chilukuri and Scott Adams.

For more information, visit www.soulstreet.com .

