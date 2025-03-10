SUNation Energy Names James Brennan Chief Financial Officer

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions for households, businesses, and municipalities, today announced that Chief Operating Officer James Brennan has assumed the title and additional responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer, effective March 5, 2025.

Mr. Brennan, who joined SUNation in 2015 and was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2022, brings more than 30 years of domestic and international experience in M&A, finance, strategy, corporate development, sales and marketing to his new role.

“Jim has been a trusted advisor, key partner, and stabilizing force within SUNation for more than 10 years, and I am honored and excited that he has agreed to assume this expanded role at a critical time in our growth and evolution,” said Scott Maskin, Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that Jim’s unique skill set will create a strategic alignment between our financial strategies and operational goals, all in support of the Company’s broader growth initiatives of rolling up regionally strong solar companies throughout the United States. Importantly, his knowledge of our business, people and processes will help ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.”

A seasoned executive, military veteran (USAF), and experienced entrepreneur, Mr. Brennan has founded, managed, and grown businesses across industries and around the world. Prior to joining SUNation, Mr. Brennan held executive roles at a predictive analytics company, an M&A advisory firm, a mobile and wireless healthcare technology solutions company, and multiple clinical software and device companies.

Mr. Brennan’s international experience includes projects in Japan, Singapore, India, England, Germany, Austria, France and Poland.

He earned an MBA (Finance) from New York University Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (B.S.E.E.) from Cornell University.

“I have worked closely with Scott and our executive team for over a decade and appreciate their continued confidence. I am also grateful to be assuming this new role with the support of a strong team of financial professionals including Kristin Hlavka, Chief Accounting Officer, and Mitch Sommer, Corporate Controller. Working together, I am convinced in our ability to unlock the full potential of this amazing and well-respected organization.”

Mr. Brennan succeeds Andrew Childs, who resigned on March 3, 2025 from his position as Interim Chief Financial Officer to pursue other business interests. Mr. Childs had served as Interim CFO since September 4, 2024.

“We appreciate Andy’s service to SUNation and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Mr. Maskin.

About SUNation Energy, Inc.

SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.’s largest markets include New York, Florida, and Hawaii, and the company operates in three (3) states.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. While the Company believes its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, these plans, intentions, or expectations may not be achieved. For information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts: Scott Maskin

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (631) 823-7131

smaskin@sunation.com



SUNation Energy Investor Relations

+1 (212) 836-9600

IR@sunation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.