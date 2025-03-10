Talkspace Supports U.S. Navy Pilot to Provide Free Virtual Mental Health Services

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral health care company, announced it will support the U.S. Navy’s pilot program to provide access to therapy and mental health resources for approximately 25,000 sailors and their dependents. The pilot, which is the first of its kind for the U.S. Navy, launched for 6 bases: Newport News Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Naval Base Guam, Naval Base Ventura County (Port Hueneme), Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and allows members to access care with Talkspace’s licensed providers for free.

“Serving those who selflessly serve is a profound privilege and one that inspires our entire organization and network of providers. We applaud the U.S. Navy’s leadership for prioritizing the mental wellbeing of their service members and families and making care accessible and convenient from wherever they are,” said Jon Cohen, MD, CEO of Talkspace.

Effective immediately, eligible service members of the U.S. Navy in any of the six designated bases, along with their spouses/partners and dependents 13 and up, can sign up to get matched with a dedicated licensed provider and receive care through unlimited, asynchronous messaging therapy as well as live video sessions. They will also get 24/7 access to Talkspace Go, a self-guided mental health program for additional resources and on-demand therapist-led content covering a wide range of topics from managing stress and burnout to navigating grief and improving relationships.

All care takes place on a secure and encrypted platform, compliant with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

For more information on the program including registration and parental/legal guardian consent, visit talkspace.com/usnavy .

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 179 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com .

Media Contacts:

Luke Fanous | lfanous@skdknick.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.