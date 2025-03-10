Insight Investments Launches Insight Capital Finance to Provide Equipment Leasing Solutions for the Fitness Industry

Industry Veteran Paul Vecker Joins as an Insight Executive Vice President and President of ICF

COSTA Mesa, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Investments, LLC today announced that it has launched Insight Capital Finance (ICF), a new business unit dedicated to providing innovative leasing solutions to the fitness, healthcare and wellness markets. To lead this initiative, Insight Investments has appointed Paul Vecker as Executive Vice President of Insight Investments, and President of ICF.

“Insight Investments has long been recognized as a trusted leader in the equipment leasing sector, and expanding into the fitness and wellness market is a natural progression for our business,” said Chris Czaja, President of Insight Investments, LLC. “We are excited to have Paul on board to lead ICF. His extensive experience and proven success in the financial services industry will position Insight at the forefront of this new and growing market.”

As consumer demand for health and fitness continues to rise, fitness centers, residential communities, colleges, hotels, spas, and community organizations must provide state-of-the-art facilities with continually refreshed equipment. ICF specializes in helping fitness businesses manage their equipment asset portfolios by delivering customized end-to-end financial solutions with personalized support. Backed by Insight Investments’ decades of financing experience, ICF is immediately positioned to be a leader in the North American fitness industry. Customers benefit from working with an independent, non-institutional ownership group, with more creative, efficient, and agile service. The company offers solutions that address the entire equipment lifecycle, including its SOC 1 audited Asset Management Online System (AMOS), available to ICF customers and vendors.

“Insight is a world-class independent equipment finance organization that manages a significant asset base and offers unparalleled expertise, solutions, and game-changing technology,” said Vecker. “By combining decades of collective experience with the innovative spirit and agile speed of this team, ICF will be a true disruptor for the fitness industry. Being part of this independent, established, and supportive organization creates an exciting opportunity to deliver high value, responsive, and nimble service that will allow customers to thrive.”

Paul Vecker is an industry veteran with more than 40 years of equipment finance experience. Prior to joining Insight Investments, he served as President of Macrolease Corporation, an equipment finance company specializing in the fitness, franchise, nonprofit, and healthcare markets. Previously, Vecker had been a senior executive at PNC Equipment Finance, at the time, the fourth largest bank-owned equipment finance company. While at PNC Equipment Finance, Vecker held a variety of leadership roles including Chief Growth Officer and General Manager of the company’s Vendor Finance Business. Earlier, Vecker founded and was the President and CEO of The Navigator Group, LLC, a specialized equipment finance business. He also held senior executive positions at a number of other public and privately-owned equipment finance companies.

Vecker is a Certified Public Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University at Albany.

ICF will be headquartered in Long Island, New York. For more information visit insightcapitalfinance.com.

About Insight Investments, LLC

Based in Costa Mesa, California, Insight Investments, LLC helps companies worldwide better control their equipment acquisition, leasing, and asset management requirements. Since 1987, the company has provided a wide array of solutions designed to fit specific customer needs including new and used equipment acquisition, custom leasing and financing, asset management, off-lease portfolio management, excess equipment disposal, and IT solutions for the modern data center. For more information, visit www.insightinvestments.com.

