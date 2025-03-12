BOOM Hits $2B AUM, Reinvests Surging Profits to Expand into Digital Assets

HONG KONG, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOOM, Hong Kong’s leading online investing service for high-net-worth individuals, has surpassed $2 billion in assets under management (AUM) and is on track to generate over 200% growth in profits in 2025. With an affluent client base spanning 90 countries, BOOM provides seamless access to 18 international markets, over 50,000 equities, and 10 currencies from a single global account.As Web3 and blockchain transform financial services, BOOM is expanding into digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and tokenized securities, to meet the growing demand from both its current and next generation of customers.“Investing is becoming instant, borderless, and always on,” said Mikaal Abdulla, Executive Director of BOOM Group. “Technology has always been at our core, and soon investors will seamlessly trade global equities, crypto, and alternative assets 24/7—with instant settlement and complete transparency. Web3 isn’t the future—it’s here, and BOOM is harnessing its full potential to give our customers an edge.”Scaling Fast. Profiting Faster“We designed BOOM to be multi-market, multi-asset-class, and multi-currency from day one. Now, we’re running at nearly 40% profit margins, powered by hyper efficient technology and a 97% customer retention rate,” said Mikaal Abdulla. “This year, we expect to generate close to $150,000 in profit per employee—a testament to the strength of the team and power of our business model.”Solving a Key Pain Point in Hong Kong’s Investment LandscapeHong Kong investors currently navigate a fragmented system, managing assets across multiple banks, brokers, wealth managers, and crypto exchanges. BOOM is eliminating this inefficiency by consolidating everything into one modern, seamless investing experience.“Managing investments across multiple institutions and platforms is frustrating and inefficient for Hong Kong’s public,” Ivan Law, General Manager and COO of Boom, added. “BOOM will remove that friction by integrating global equities, tokenized securities, cryptocurrencies, alternative assets and fiat currencies into a single, streamlined experience.”From Asia’s First Online Broker to a Web3-Ready FutureBOOM has been pioneering fintech since launching Asia’s first online brokerage in 1997. Now, it’s evolving with digital asset integration, bridging blockchain-based investments with traditional exchange-traded securities to shape the next era of Hong Kong’s financial landscape.“Our earliest adopters embraced fintech before the term even existed,” said Mr. Law. “Today’s affluent investors—especially those in their 30s to 50s—want exposure to virtual assets. BOOM is making that a reality.”About BOOMLicensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong (CE Number AEF808), BOOM holds Type 1, 2, and 7 licenses and serves clients in 90+ countries. The platform manages $2 billion in AUM and has processed over $50 billion in online transactions. BOOM provides direct access to 18 international markets across Asia, Europe, and North America, offering 50,000+ equities and a multi-currency wallet supporting 10 currencies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.