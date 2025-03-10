ReShape Lifesciences® Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Related to Its Proprietary Diabetes Neuromodulation Technology

Vagal Neuromodulation Provides Route to Treat Type 2 Diabetes and Hypoglycemia

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that the Company has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application 17/046,677, entitled, “Simultaneous Multi-Site Vagus Nerve Modulation for Improved Glycemic Control System and Methods.” When issued, the patent will provide protection until April 12, 2039. The Diabetes Neuromodulation system leverages its proprietary vagus nerve block (vBloc™) technology platform, along with vagus nerve stimulation, to treat Type 2 diabetes, a prominent disorder linked with obesity.

“Allowance for this newest patent, on the heels of the recently announced Israeli patent, serves as strong evidence of the promise of this groundbreaking technology, which has shown the potential to reduce dependence on medications for diabetics through a personalized approach. By optimizing glucose control, the technology aims to lower treatment costs and minimize complications related to poorly managed blood sugar and medication non-compliance,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences®. “Like other patent families within ReShape, the Diabetes Neuromodulation technology is supported by a robust intellectual property portfolio, comprising 62 issued or pending patents. These cover vagal neuromodulation, glucose control, AI, and Bluetooth applications, ensuring a clear path to commercialization while providing strong protection against competitive threats.”

“Type 2 diabetes is a worldwide issue and continues to be difficult to treat effectively, despite the availability of medication, surgery, and dietary interventions,” stated Jonathan Waataja, Ph.D. Director of Research at ReShape Lifesciences. “ReShape’s Diabetes Neuromodulation technology regulates blood glucose by selectively modulating vagal block and stimulation to the liver and pancreas. Studies have shown improved glycemic control in both a Zucker rat model of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) and an alloxan-treated swine model of T2DM. To date, our team has successfully completed the pre-clinical development of the device, employing bioelectronics to optimize insulin production and manage blood glucose levels in a personalized manner, with the potential to treat Type 2 diabetes and hypoglycemia.”

About The ReShape Diabetes Neuromodulation Device

The ReShape Diabetes Neuromodulation system (formerly, Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) is a novel minimally invasive therapeutic implant concept that delivers bio-electronic neuromodulation of vagus nerve branches that are innervating organs which regulate plasma glucose. The system stimulates vagus celiac fibers of the pancreas to release insulin during stimulation, while blocking the hepatic vagal branch, innervating the liver, to decrease glucose release and decrease insulin resistance following ligation. The system utilizes a proprietary, reversable and adjustable electrical blockade that may represent the future of personalized medicine. Reshape Lifesciences believes its system is superior to both standalone stimulation of the vagus nerve, and vagus nerve ligation which has undesirable side effects and causes irreversible damage to the nerve.

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® and Lap-Band® 2.0 Flex Systems provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and are an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

As previously announced ReShape has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Biorad Medisys, Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which ReShape has agreed to sell substantially all of its assets to Biorad (or an affiliate thereof), including ReShape’s Lap-Band® System, Obalon® Gastric Balloon System and the DBSN™ system (but excluding cash). Therefore, at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the asset purchase agreement, the DBSN™ system will be owned by Biorad.

