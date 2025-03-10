Compass Lexecon Names Mary Coleman Head of U.S. Antitrust Practice

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dr. Mary T. Coleman has been named Head of the U.S. Antitrust practice at its Compass Lexecon subsidiary.

Dr. Coleman is an Executive Vice President based in Boston. She specializes in the competitive analysis of mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures, as well as antitrust litigation, including liability and class-action certification issues. Dr. Coleman has made presentations before U.S. and foreign antitrust authorities, submitted expert testimony in federal court, and testified in state court. She is part of the American Bar Association Antitrust section leadership, currently serving as Vice Chair of the Finance Committee and previously as Chair of the Women.Connected and Economics Committees.

“I’m delighted to announce that Dr. Mary Coleman has been appointed to our newly created position of Head of U.S. Antitrust,” Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel said. “Mary will now oversee antitrust activities in all our offices throughout the United States as well as be responsible for coordinating our U.S. activities with our international colleagues.”

“Compass Lexecon is the preeminent global economic consulting firm, and I am excited to take on this new role as Head of U.S. Antitrust,” Dr. Coleman said. “I look forward to leading our team in providing expert economic analysis on complex competition issues and helping clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape."

From 2001 to 2004, Dr. Coleman was the Deputy Director for Antitrust in the Bureau of Economics at the Federal Trade Commission. In this role, she was involved in all antitrust investigations at the FTC, including mergers, horizontal restraints, monopolization and vertical issues and in several non-enforcement projects.

Dr. Coleman also managed the economic input into all antitrust cases and advised the Bureau of Competition staff lawyers and management, as well as the Commission. She was instrumental in the efforts of the Bureau of Economics to increase the empirical content of antitrust investigations at the FTC and to facilitate cooperation between economic and legal staffs, and she worked extensively to improve cooperation between the FTC and foreign jurisdictions.

Dr. Coleman joined Compass Lexecon in 2009 and was previously a Managing Director at LECG.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

