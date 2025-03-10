Colliers announces upcoming annual meeting and Q1 reporting dates

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on April 1, 2025, at 11:00am ET.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online, in real time, and shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote through a live webcast. Shareholders or guests will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

To attend the virtual meeting, please log in at (www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CIGI2025) at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting. Please ensure your browser is compatible by logging in early. The latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox are supported. Shareholders who wish to vote their shares or ask a question will need to enter the control number included on the proxy materials that were mailed to them as well as contact details.

The Company also announced that operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, will be issued by press release on May 6, 2025, at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on May 6, 2025, and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-289-819-1520 and/or Toll Free – NA 1-800-549-8228 with conference ID 98877. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at corporate.colliers.com/en in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the webcast replay will be available on the webcast attendee link.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Service, Engineering and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, and a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Christian Mayer, CFO

Colliers International Group Inc.

(416) 960-9500

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.